Ukrainian couple expand Dundee grocery shop into cafe just months after opening

The couple are now serving sweet treats and hot drinks.

By James Simpson
Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska outside Kyivsmak at the bottom of Hilltown
Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska outside Kyivsmak, at the bottom of Hilltown. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Ukrainian couple are now serving sweet treats after expanding part of their grocery shop into a cafe.

Husband and wife team Valerii Parchynskyi and Anastasiia Parchynska have been going from strength to strength since opening Kyivsmak.

The pair – who fled their country due to the war with Russia – have transformed the former Bliss Bridal shop at the bottom of Hilltown.

As well as serving Ukrainian products, shoppers can now enjoy home-baked goods and hot drinks after a recent transformation of the upper half of the premises.

The bright new cafe has now opened. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The couple hope to serve hot food in the future. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
They have also installed a game station for younger visitors. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Valerii and Anastasiia Parchynska pictured with son Roman when they opened the grocers earlier this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Anastasiia said the addition of a cafe was always on the agenda but it’s already “exceeded expectations”.

She said: “We’ve had a great start since opening up a cafe in the upper part of the business.

‘Home away from home’ for Ukrainians

Anastasiia continued: “There is so much light coming into that side of shop it seemed natural to allow customers to use the space.

“We’ve added tables and chairs, a game station for children and also a small library.

“We are serving some traditional sweet treats from back home and other baked goods.

“The cafe has become a great meeting place for many Ukrainians – almost a home away from home.

“It has exceeded expectations for us – we have also had Dundonians coming in and visiting which has been great.

“At the moment we don’t have the licenses to serve hot food but that is something we’d look to do in the future.”

Anastasiia Parchynska is looking forward to welcoming more people to the new cafe.
Valerii Parchynskyi has been serving up espressos and lattes to customers.

While the couple have been enjoying success with their new business venture they are still in constant contact with family back in Ukraine regarding the conflict.

“This winter will be the most difficult for the people living in Ukraine, Russia bombed all our electricity system,” Anastasiia said.

‘This winter will be really difficult’

She continued: “With winter coming some people will be without electricity and heating in some parts.

“We don’t know what the future will bring but we hope everything will be good for the people in Ukraine.

“The people of Dundee have been so welcoming to us and our son is now at primary school here.

“We are so thankful.”

