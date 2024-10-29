Kirkton Community Centre set for demolition as new purpose-built facility planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Kirkton Community Centre set for demolition as new purpose-built facility planned

Among the services planned for the new centre is a community post office and cafe.

By Laura Devlin
Kirkton Community Centre and Library. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirkton Community Centre and Library. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The Kirkton area in Dundee is set to get a new community centre as the existing facility is earmarked for demolition.

Dundee City Council has confirmed plans to shut the ageing centre and raze the building to enable a new purpose-built facility to be erected in its place.

This will be a partnership between the local authority and the charity which runs the existing facility, Kirkton Community Centre SCIO.

They are currently raising funds to build the new facility.

Among the services planned for the new centre is a community post office, cafe, sensory room and retail units available for local businesses to rent.

A community garden with an orchard is also proposed for the site and Strathmartine Community Food Larder will operate from a cabin in the outdoor area.

Closure first approved a year ago

Last October, Dundee councillors took the decision to shut Kirkton Community Centre and the facility was expected to close by the end of this year.

The centre has served the area for over 50 years.

A “community hub” model was planned in its place, with St Paul’s Academy and Baldragon Academy being opened to the public to be used as community facilities.

However, those running the centre called for a new fit for purpose facility – saying some services offered by the centre are better suited outside of St Paul’s and Baldragon.

Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee.
Baldragon Academy will be part of the community hub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And in April, the centre was given a stay of execution following a legal challenge by the Govan Law Centre (GLC), a not-for-profit legal practice based in Glasgow.

The practice were acting on behalf of two clients who claimed DCC failed to carry out a formative consultation to gauge what impact the closure would have on local people with disabilities.

The community hub model is still expected to go ahead, with Dundee City Council saying the services offered by the new centre will “complement” this.

Kirkton community have ‘ambitious plans’

Melanie Kiyani, treasurer of Kirkton Community Centre SCIO, said: “Our members are residents of Kirkton, and we have ambitious plans for a new purpose-built community centre which will be run and owned by the community of Kirkton for the community of Kirkton.

“The new community centre will complement the Kirkton Community Hub model by providing space during the day where people can access a fully operational cafe, retail units, daily activities and support.

“The main aim will be to create community wealth. Funds raised through the community centre and other initiatives will go straight back into community projects for Kirkton as we are a not-for-profit organisation.”

