Kirkton Community Centre set for demolition as new purpose-built facility planned

The Kirkton area in Dundee is set to get a new community centre as the existing facility is earmarked for demolition.

Dundee City Council has confirmed plans to shut the ageing centre and raze the building to enable a new purpose-built facility to be erected in its place.

This will be a partnership between the local authority and the charity which runs the existing facility, Kirkton Community Centre SCIO.

They are currently raising funds to build the new facility.

Among the services planned for the new centre is a community post office, cafe, sensory room and retail units available for local businesses to rent.

A community garden with an orchard is also proposed for the site and Strathmartine Community Food Larder will operate from a cabin in the outdoor area.

Closure first approved a year ago

Last October, Dundee councillors took the decision to shut Kirkton Community Centre and the facility was expected to close by the end of this year.

The centre has served the area for over 50 years.

A “community hub” model was planned in its place, with St Paul’s Academy and Baldragon Academy being opened to the public to be used as community facilities.

However, those running the centre called for a new fit for purpose facility – saying some services offered by the centre are better suited outside of St Paul’s and Baldragon.

And in April, the centre was given a stay of execution following a legal challenge by the Govan Law Centre (GLC), a not-for-profit legal practice based in Glasgow.

The practice were acting on behalf of two clients who claimed DCC failed to carry out a formative consultation to gauge what impact the closure would have on local people with disabilities.

The community hub model is still expected to go ahead, with Dundee City Council saying the services offered by the new centre will “complement” this.

Kirkton community have ‘ambitious plans’

Melanie Kiyani, treasurer of Kirkton Community Centre SCIO, said: “Our members are residents of Kirkton, and we have ambitious plans for a new purpose-built community centre which will be run and owned by the community of Kirkton for the community of Kirkton.

“The new community centre will complement the Kirkton Community Hub model by providing space during the day where people can access a fully operational cafe, retail units, daily activities and support.

“The main aim will be to create community wealth. Funds raised through the community centre and other initiatives will go straight back into community projects for Kirkton as we are a not-for-profit organisation.”