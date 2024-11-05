Delays after crash on major Broughty Ferry road

Drivers faced delays on a major Broughty Ferry road due to a two-car crash.

Buses were diverted away from Strathern Road due to the collision near Grove Road.

The incident, which took place just before 8.30am, is believed to have involved a white taxi and a silver Audi A3.

Stagecoach East Scotland posted on X: “Due to the ongoing RTC (road traffic collision) on Strathern Road, all 73 services will now divert from Balgillo Road to Arbroath Road, Fairfield Road and resume normal route on Strathern Road.

“The same will apply in reverse until further notice.”

However, buses have returned to their normal route.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

It comes as several major roads in Broughty Ferry are busy due to the closure of the Queen Street and Claypotts Road junction.