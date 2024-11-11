The Who legend Roger Daltrey to play Dundee gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

The Who legend Roger Daltrey to play Dundee gig

The rocker will perform hits and solo tracks as well as answering questions from the audience.

By Ben MacDonald
Roger Daltrey to perform in Dundee
Roger Daltrey will perform at the Caird Hall in April. Image: PA

The Who legend Roger Daltrey is set to play a gig in Dundee.

The rocker will appear at the Caird Hall on Saturday April 26 2025.

On the night, Daltrey will be performing classic The Who songs and solo hits, as well as answering questions from the audience.

He will be accompanied by a nine-piece band, including Simon Townshend – brother of Daltrey’s bandmate Pete – on guitar.

The 80-year-old, who last performed with The Who at the Royal Albert Hall in March, has toured across America over the summer.

Roger Daltrey ‘can’t wait to get back on road’ ahead of Dundee gig

Daltrey said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows.

“It’s a joy to be on stage performing – up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday through Ticketmaster.

Last week, The Courier revealed how a 4,500 entertainment venue is set to open inside the former Mecca Bingo hall on Nethergate.

