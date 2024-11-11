The Who legend Roger Daltrey to play Dundee gig

The Who legend Roger Daltrey is set to play a gig in Dundee.

The rocker will appear at the Caird Hall on Saturday April 26 2025.

On the night, Daltrey will be performing classic The Who songs and solo hits, as well as answering questions from the audience.

He will be accompanied by a nine-piece band, including Simon Townshend – brother of Daltrey’s bandmate Pete – on guitar.

The 80-year-old, who last performed with The Who at the Royal Albert Hall in March, has toured across America over the summer.

Roger Daltrey ‘can’t wait to get back on road’ ahead of Dundee gig

Daltrey said: “I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows.

“It’s a joy to be on stage performing – up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday through Ticketmaster.

Last week, The Courier revealed how a 4,500 entertainment venue is set to open inside the former Mecca Bingo hall on Nethergate.