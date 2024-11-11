Family of Perth stabbing victim fear they won’t know if killer Robbie Smullen is released from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of Perth stabbing victim fear they won’t know if killer Robbie Smullen is released from prison

The Scottish Prison Service is currently considering the killer for temporary release after he was denied parole last month.

By Sean O'Neil
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

The family of Perth stabbing victim Barry Dixon fear they may not know if his killer Robbie Smullen is granted temporary release from prison.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) is currently considering Smullen for community access after the killer was denied parole last month.

He was found guilty of culpable homicide in 2019 after knifing 22-year-old Barry to death at a flat on Wallace Crescent.

The killer was out on three bail orders at the time.

Barry’s aunt, Jade Taylor, wrote to SPS asking when the decision would be taken on Smullen’s case and when they would be notified.

Barry Dixon.

However, she has been left worried by the response from the prison service which states they will only be informed if there are specific release conditions.

SPS said: “Under the remit of the Victim Notification Scheme (VNS), the date when an offender is granted temporary release by the local Risk Management Team, is not information that can be provided.

“However, please be assured you will be notified by SPS’ VNS team by correspondence of any licence conditions that relate to you.”

‘He could be walking around Perth’

Jade worries that she could meet Smullen on the street without knowing he is out of prison.

“It’s sickening to think he could be walking around Perth, and we could come face to face with him at any time when he’s still supposed to be serving his sentence,” she told The Courier.

A young Barry Dixon. Image: Jade Taylor.

The family already suspect Smullen was released without their knowledge to attend a funeral at Perth Crematorium in early 2022.

Photographs which appear to show the killer handcuffed to a security officer were posted on social media.

The Courier has chosen not to publish the images due to the nature of the event.

The aunt slammed SPS’ for lacking “empathy” after she wrote to them with a number of questions about Smullen.

“It’s very impersonal and unhelpful really,” she said.

“Anytime we emailed the parole board we got a response straight away and always the same day and their communication was nice and showed empathy – stark contrast to the prison service.

“They haven’t been nice at all.”

What did the prison service say?

The rules around temporary release say that the date of a decision cannot be shared but registered victims will be informed of any licence conditions that relate to them.

A spokesperson for SPS said: “While we cannot comment on an individual case, we recognise the profound and lasting impact an offence can have on victims and their families.

“We provide information including about permanent release, temporary release and licence conditions, through the Victim Notification Scheme, in line with the rules of the scheme set out in law.”

Offenders can also apply for an Escorted Day Absence (EDA) to attend the funeral of a near relative.

Approved EDA prisoners are escorted and therefore not considered a temporary release and not within the remit of the Victim Notification Scheme in Scotland.

Conversation