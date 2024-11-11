Family of Perth stabbing victim fear they won’t know if killer Robbie Smullen is released from prison

The family of Perth stabbing victim Barry Dixon fear they may not know if his killer Robbie Smullen is granted temporary release from prison.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) is currently considering Smullen for community access after the killer was denied parole last month.

He was found guilty of culpable homicide in 2019 after knifing 22-year-old Barry to death at a flat on Wallace Crescent.

The killer was out on three bail orders at the time.

Barry’s aunt, Jade Taylor, wrote to SPS asking when the decision would be taken on Smullen’s case and when they would be notified.

However, she has been left worried by the response from the prison service which states they will only be informed if there are specific release conditions.

SPS said: “Under the remit of the Victim Notification Scheme (VNS), the date when an offender is granted temporary release by the local Risk Management Team, is not information that can be provided.

“However, please be assured you will be notified by SPS’ VNS team by correspondence of any licence conditions that relate to you.”

‘He could be walking around Perth’

Jade worries that she could meet Smullen on the street without knowing he is out of prison.

“It’s sickening to think he could be walking around Perth, and we could come face to face with him at any time when he’s still supposed to be serving his sentence,” she told The Courier.

The family already suspect Smullen was released without their knowledge to attend a funeral at Perth Crematorium in early 2022.

Photographs which appear to show the killer handcuffed to a security officer were posted on social media.

The Courier has chosen not to publish the images due to the nature of the event.

The aunt slammed SPS’ for lacking “empathy” after she wrote to them with a number of questions about Smullen.

“It’s very impersonal and unhelpful really,” she said.

“Anytime we emailed the parole board we got a response straight away and always the same day and their communication was nice and showed empathy – stark contrast to the prison service.

“They haven’t been nice at all.”

What did the prison service say?

The rules around temporary release say that the date of a decision cannot be shared but registered victims will be informed of any licence conditions that relate to them.

A spokesperson for SPS said: “While we cannot comment on an individual case, we recognise the profound and lasting impact an offence can have on victims and their families.

“We provide information including about permanent release, temporary release and licence conditions, through the Victim Notification Scheme, in line with the rules of the scheme set out in law.”

Offenders can also apply for an Escorted Day Absence (EDA) to attend the funeral of a near relative.

Approved EDA prisoners are escorted and therefore not considered a temporary release and not within the remit of the Victim Notification Scheme in Scotland.