Brothers set to open new Broughty Ferry burger and dessert bar

Two brothers are preparing to open a new Broughty Ferry burger and dessert bar.

Firaz Ahmed and Adnan Majid are behind Burgg, which is set to open this Friday on Gray Street.

Work has been taking place to transform the former Kukus site.

The pair already run the Bun and Slice burger bar and Crave dessert parlour on Alexander Street in Dundee but are promising a different menu at their Broughty Ferry outlet, which will offer both sit-in and takeaway food.

Firaz, 25, a former Grove Academy pupil, said: “We both grew up locally and we know sites in the Ferry don’t come up often.

“We weren’t actively looking for new premises but when the Gray Street unit became available we knew it was a great opportunity.

“We got the keys in September and work has been under way to transform the site.

“The feedback has been brilliant after we announced the news online.

New Broughty Ferry burger bar ‘combination of existing businesses’

“There will be a lot of new burgers on offer, including the Sticky BBQ Burgg and new desserts.”

Adnan, 40, says they “can’t wait” to show off their new venture – which has created five jobs.

He said: “We obviously have the two takeaways at Alexander Street and this new shop is going to be a combination of both.

“The two businesses are going really well up there and that’s been another reason to give us the push to open here.

“There is nothing else like this locally.

“There is great footfall in the area and we can’t wait to get started and welcome customers into the store.

“We’ve got space for 10 diners and will also be offering home deliveries.”

Meanwhile, The Courier has tried a new boil in the bag offering at the Surf and Turf restaurant on Dundee Waterfront.