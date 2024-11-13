Brothers set to open new Broughty Ferry burger and dessert bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brothers set to open new Broughty Ferry burger and dessert bar

Firaz Ahmed and Adnan Majid said it was a "great opportunity" to open on Gray Street.

By James Simpson
Firaz Ahmed and Adnan Majid outside their new venue.. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Two brothers are preparing to open a new Broughty Ferry burger and dessert bar.

Firaz Ahmed and Adnan Majid are behind Burgg, which is set to open this Friday on Gray Street.

Work has been taking place to transform the former Kukus site.

The pair already run the Bun and Slice burger bar and Crave dessert parlour on Alexander Street in Dundee but are promising a different menu at their Broughty Ferry outlet, which will offer both sit-in and takeaway food.

Adnan and Firaz are getting set to open on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Firaz, 25, a former Grove Academy pupil, said: “We both grew up locally and we know sites in the Ferry don’t come up often.

“We weren’t actively looking for new premises but when the Gray Street unit became available we knew it was a great opportunity.

“We got the keys in September and work has been under way to transform the site.

“The feedback has been brilliant after we announced the news online.

New Broughty Ferry burger bar ‘combination of existing businesses’

“There will be a lot of new burgers on offer, including the Sticky BBQ Burgg and new desserts.”

Adnan, 40, says they “can’t wait” to show off their new venture – which has created five jobs.

He said: “We obviously have the two takeaways at Alexander Street and this new shop is going to be a combination of both.

“The two businesses are going really well up there and that’s been another reason to give us the push to open here.

The Sticky BBQ Burgg. Image: Supplied

“There is nothing else like this locally.

“There is great footfall in the area and we can’t wait to get started and welcome customers into the store.

“We’ve got space for 10 diners and will also be offering home deliveries.”

Meanwhile, The Courier has tried a new boil in the bag offering at the Surf and Turf restaurant on Dundee Waterfront.

