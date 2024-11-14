Dundee University staff members speak of shock as chiefs say job losses ‘inevitable’ amid £30m black hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Dundee University staff members speak of shock as chiefs say job losses ‘inevitable’ amid £30m black hole

Principal Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff on Wednesday.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee University if facing increasing financial strain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee University if facing increasing financial strain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee University staff members have spoken of being blindsided by news of possible job cuts amid a £30m financial black hole.

Principal Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff on Wednesday warning a “reduction in staffing levels” at the university was “inevitable” amidst increasing financial strain.

University chiefs say a “significant drop” in recruitment this year, coupled with other factors, has led to the deficit.

However, the announcement took staff members by surprise – with some saying there was no prior consultation about possible job losses.

‘Times are daunting for everyone’

Speaking on the condition on anonymity, one said: “This decision has been rumoured for some time, however was still a surprise communication for many.

“Times are daunting, for everyone, everywhere.

“There have been recruitment freezes before, there are also ongoing recruitment freezes within other areas of the public sector, so it’s not beyond the realm of expectation.

“There is some concern, however, for job stability, security and workload. Many staff are on fixed-term contracts.”

Professor Iain Gillespie. Image: Dundee University.

They added: “There is also concern regarding the £30 million deficit, where did it come from? Is this not a business?

“It was told to me that management had been espousing the positive financial position of the university to unions until very recently.

“There is always some concern with the competency of upper management within the university when a £30 million debt is announced on a random Wednesday.”

‘More students being taught by less staff’

The staff member also spoke of the pressures faculty members are under, saying “more and more students are being taught by less and less staff”.

They added: “If there is an immediate freeze on recruitment I too would expect an immediate freeze on bonuses and ‘performance’ related pay.

“In this economy, keeping your job is bonus enough.  I am most concerned with staff grades one to six – it always seems to be those paid least who are paid even less.”

More from Dundee

Dundee University if facing increasing financial strain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Multiple police units called to incident at Ninewells Hospital
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
Bubble tea brand arrives in Dundee Overgate with opening offer
Grant Ross
Angus paedophile collected sick child images 'like Panini stickers'
Dundee University if facing increasing financial strain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Full list of proposed Dundee cuts as council faces £15m budget black hole
4
Bus in Tayside and Fife drivers do not feel save at work
Scores of Tayside and Fife bus drivers feel unsafe at work - but say…
2
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Job losses 'inevitable' as Dundee University faces £30m black hole
8
Dundee University if facing increasing financial strain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Tay FM scraps local breakfast show for Edinburgh programme
8
A vehicle struck a lamp-post near Dundee's Dens Park
'Big bang' heard as vehicle collides with lamp-post near Dundee's Dens Park
Dundee University if facing increasing financial strain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Man dies after being pulled from River Tay during road bridge incident
Dundee University if facing increasing financial strain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Brothers set to open new Broughty Ferry burger and dessert bar

Conversation