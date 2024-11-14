Dundee University staff members speak of shock as chiefs say job losses ‘inevitable’ amid £30m black hole

Dundee University staff members have spoken of being blindsided by news of possible job cuts amid a £30m financial black hole.

Principal Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff on Wednesday warning a “reduction in staffing levels” at the university was “inevitable” amidst increasing financial strain.

University chiefs say a “significant drop” in recruitment this year, coupled with other factors, has led to the deficit.

However, the announcement took staff members by surprise – with some saying there was no prior consultation about possible job losses.

‘Times are daunting for everyone’

Speaking on the condition on anonymity, one said: “This decision has been rumoured for some time, however was still a surprise communication for many.

“Times are daunting, for everyone, everywhere.

“There have been recruitment freezes before, there are also ongoing recruitment freezes within other areas of the public sector, so it’s not beyond the realm of expectation.

“There is some concern, however, for job stability, security and workload. Many staff are on fixed-term contracts.”

They added: “There is also concern regarding the £30 million deficit, where did it come from? Is this not a business?

“It was told to me that management had been espousing the positive financial position of the university to unions until very recently.

“There is always some concern with the competency of upper management within the university when a £30 million debt is announced on a random Wednesday.”

‘More students being taught by less staff’

The staff member also spoke of the pressures faculty members are under, saying “more and more students are being taught by less and less staff”.

They added: “If there is an immediate freeze on recruitment I too would expect an immediate freeze on bonuses and ‘performance’ related pay.

“In this economy, keeping your job is bonus enough. I am most concerned with staff grades one to six – it always seems to be those paid least who are paid even less.”