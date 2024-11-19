Dundee drivers warned of delays during Swallow Roundabout roadworks lane closure

Dundee drivers are being warned of delays due to a lane closure during the Swallow Roundabout roadworks.

A temporary change to the road layout will be introduced on Monday (November 25), running for a week.

The southbound approach to the Swallow Roundabout will be reduced to one lane during the daytime.

The work is expected to be completed by Sunday December 1 ahead of resurfacing the following day.

‘This will likely cause delays during the day’

Contractor Springfield Projects – the housebuilder overseeing the Swallow Roundabout roadworks as part of the Western Gateway development – has warned drivers to expect longer travel times.

A statement said: “This will likely cause delays during the day to southbound users.

“Please ensure you plan your journey accordingly.

“Thank you for your continued patience while we carry out these necessary works.”

The roadworks started in July and are expected to run for about a year.

An upgrade of the Swallow Roundabout was a condition of the construction of more homes at the Western Gateway development