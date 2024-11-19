Dundee drivers warned of delays during Swallow Roundabout roadworks lane closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drivers warned of delays during Swallow Roundabout roadworks lane closure

Traffic on the Kingsway will be affected for a week.

By Neil Henderson
Roadworks at Swallow roundabout in Dundee.
Roadworks are continuing at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee drivers are being warned of delays due to a lane closure during the Swallow Roundabout roadworks.

A temporary change to the road layout will be introduced on Monday (November 25), running for a week.

The southbound approach to the Swallow Roundabout will be reduced to one lane during the daytime.

The work is expected to be completed by Sunday December 1 ahead of resurfacing the following day.

‘This will likely cause delays during the day’

Contractor Springfield Projects – the housebuilder overseeing the Swallow Roundabout roadworks as part of the Western Gateway development – has warned drivers to expect longer travel times.

A statement said: “This will likely cause delays during the day to southbound users.

“Please ensure you plan your journey accordingly.

“Thank you for your continued patience while we carry out these necessary works.”

The roadworks started in July and are expected to run for about a year.

An upgrade of the Swallow Roundabout was a condition of the construction of more homes at the Western Gateway development

