Cruise company confirms 2026 schedule from Dundee – including ‘party night’

Trips to Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea are also on the cards.

By James Simpson
MS Ambition on a previous visit to Dundee. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines
MS Ambition on a previous visit to Dundee. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines

A cruise company has confirmed its 2026 schedule of sailings from Dundee – including a “party night”.

Ambassador Cruise Line, which runs Ambition, will run six trips from the city in 2026.

That includes cruises to Scandinavia and the Baltic Sea.

It comes as the firm has launched its Black Friday sale, offering a range of deals on certain cruises.

Ambassador is also currently offering buy one, get one free on sailings from Dundee in 2026.

Ambition at Dundee Port. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
On board Ambition cruise liner. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ambassador will run the following cruises from Dundee in 2026:

  • Scandinavia, British Islands and Northern Europe – July 1 2026
  • Summer Escape to Norway – July 13 2026
  • Summertime Fjordland – July 17 2026
  • Hidden Gems of the Baltic Sea – July 24 2026
  • Iceland’s Land of Ice and Fire and the Solar Eclipse – August 8 2026
  • Party Night with Ambassador (Dundee to Newcastle) – August 21 2026

Ambassadaor’s sailings for 2025 were revealed earlier this year.

Ambition – which can hold up to 1,200 passengers – has been a regular visitor to Dundee over the past two years.

