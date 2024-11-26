Preparations for the inaugural Winter Westfest light trail up Perth Road are almost complete.

Westfest volunteers have come together with members of West End Community Council, led by local Councillor Fraser MacPherson, to launch their traditional Christmas Fortnight in style, illuminating some historic buildings and projecting some festive, musical and artistic images onto suitable buildings up Perth Road.

For one night only, from the Christmas Market at Miller’s Wynd right up to Blackness Library, some of Perth Road’s most prominent sites will come to life to complement the festive window displays of late-opening local shops, pubs and restaurants.

Primary school pupils’ drawings, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design students’ artworks, Abertay University students’ games, DC Thomson cartoon characters and old West End photographs, and a Dundee music video featuring bands and musicians with close ties to the West End will be showcased along with more traditional Christmas images.

A partnership between Dundee Westfest and local company Steve Page Lighting, Winter Westfest will also feature a visit from Santa to the Christmas market to hand out goodie bags courtesy of Dundee Rotary Club.

Staff at Blackness Library will be presenting chocolate advent calendars, donated by SPAR on Perth Road, to children who can also view all the kids’ drawings from St Joseph’s, Victoria Park and Blackness Primary Schools.

The event, which kicks off at 4pm on Thursday, November 28, running until 8pm, also features performances from local choirs and a schools Christmas Concert at Dundee West Church.

Winter Westfest chairperson Alan Wilson said: “We’re all really excited as well as a tiny bit nervous for our first attempt at Winter Westfest.

“Our aim is to have everyone walking the length of the light trail and seeing what the local traders have to offer, without being over ambitious as we hope to build on the event in the coming years.

“And I’m sure people in the West End will love some of the attractions we’ve put together.

“Some local businesses have chipped in with donations and our favourite publicans at the Taybridge Bar and The Speedwell Tavern (Mennies), along with City Cabs, Abertay University and McIntyre’s hairdressers have kindly agreed to sponsor the event, while we greatly appreciate the help we received with funding from the City Council’s Festive Fund.

“So a big thank you to everyone who has helped us organise Winter Westfest and I hope everyone enjoys the first ever Perth Road Light Trail.”