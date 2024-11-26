Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

First ever Winter Westfest to light up Dundee’s Perth Road

Some of the West End's most prominent sites will be lit up for one night only to launch the traditional Christmas Fortnight.

By Reporter
Winter Westfest logo
The inaugural Winter Westfest will be held this Thursday

Preparations for the inaugural Winter Westfest light trail up Perth Road are almost complete.

Westfest volunteers have come together with members of West End Community Council, led by local Councillor Fraser MacPherson, to launch their traditional Christmas Fortnight in style, illuminating some historic buildings and projecting some festive, musical and artistic images onto suitable buildings up Perth Road.

For one night only, from the Christmas Market at Miller’s Wynd right up to Blackness Library, some of Perth Road’s most prominent sites will come to life to complement the festive window displays of late-opening local shops, pubs and restaurants.

A map of the Winter Westfest light trail
A map showing the light trail through Perth Road. Picture supplied by Winter Westfest.

Primary school pupils’ drawings, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design students’ artworks, Abertay University students’ games, DC Thomson cartoon characters and old West End photographs, and a Dundee music video featuring bands and musicians with close ties to the West End will be showcased along with more traditional Christmas images.

A partnership between Dundee Westfest and local company Steve Page Lighting, Winter Westfest will also feature a visit from Santa to the Christmas market to hand out goodie bags courtesy of Dundee Rotary Club.

Projections will appear on the side of prominent Perth Road buildings. Picture supplied by Winter Westfest.

Staff at Blackness Library will be presenting chocolate advent calendars, donated by SPAR on Perth Road, to children who can also view all the kids’ drawings from St Joseph’s, Victoria Park and Blackness Primary Schools.

The event, which kicks off at 4pm on Thursday, November 28, running until 8pm, also features performances from local choirs and a schools Christmas Concert at Dundee West Church.

Lights being tested for the Winter Westfest
Testing Winter Westfest illuminations on Perth Road, Dundee. Supplied by Steve Page Lighting Ltd.

Winter Westfest chairperson Alan Wilson said: “We’re all really excited as well as a tiny bit nervous for our first attempt at Winter Westfest.

“Our aim is to have everyone walking the length of the light trail and seeing what the local traders have to offer, without being over ambitious as we hope to build on the event in the coming years.

“And I’m sure people in the West End will love some of the attractions we’ve put together.

“Some local businesses have chipped in with donations and our favourite publicans at the Taybridge Bar and The Speedwell Tavern (Mennies), along with City Cabs, Abertay University and McIntyre’s hairdressers have kindly agreed to sponsor the event, while we greatly appreciate the help we received with funding from the City Council’s Festive Fund.

“So a big thank you to everyone who has helped us organise Winter Westfest and I hope everyone enjoys the first ever Perth Road Light Trail.”

More from Dundee

Police at the scene of the crash on Pitkerro Road. Image: Supplied
Pensioner charged after car flips in Dundee crash
One of the cars damaged in the Fintryside fire. Image: Supplied
Two cars damaged in deliberate fire near Dundee flats
Paul Sherriffs
Forensics student on register after sexual assaults in Dundee
Dudhope Terrace crash
Woman four times drink-drive limit in Dundee wall smash
Dundee's Low Emission Zone is now in force. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Drivers fined nearly £500k in first three months of Dundee LEZ – but how…
5
Gary Barlow coming to Dundee
Take That icon Gary Barlow to play two gigs in Dundee next year
We track the closures of Dundee's trouble-hit pool. Supplied by Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Is Olympia Dundee open? We track the pool closures in charts
2
Jason Manford. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Jason Manford adds Dundee and Dunfermline dates to UK tour
Traffic approaching Swallow Roundabout from Myrekirk. Image: DC Thomson/Andrew Robson
Long delays on Dundee's Kingsway due to Swallow Roundabout roadworks
4
Hugh Reid
'Fat predator' from Dundee faces prison after rape, assault and abduction conviction

Conversation