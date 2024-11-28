Warning to Dundee drivers as scammers target parking meters with QR codes

Dundee drivers are being warned about scammers targeting parking meters with fake QR codes.

Stickers containing the codes have been placed on a number of machines in the city centre.

Once scanned, they direct people to fake sites or apps where scammers then take money from users.

Issuing a warning about the scam, a post from Dundee City Council said: “We are aware that fake QR codes have been placed on some parking meters in the city centre.

QR codes being removed from Dundee parking meters

“These are being removed by us when found.

“But if motorists do come across codes, they should not be used as they are linked to scams.

“We do not operate QR codes for parking payment.”

QR codes being placed on parking meters has become a more common scam in recent months with drivers across the UK being targeted.

Motorists can use cash or cards to make payments at Dundee parking meters, or via the JustPark app for on-street parking.