Three fire crews called to blaze in Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Three fire crews called to blaze in Dundee flat

Emergency services were called to Dens Road on Thursday afternoon.

By Ellidh Aitken & James Simpson
Three fire appliances were called to the Dens Road flat. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three fire appliances were called to the Dens Road flat. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Three fire crews were called to Dens Road in Dundee after a blaze in a flat on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a second-floor flat close to the junction with Isla Street at around 2.15pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed nobody was taken to hospital.

Police were directing traffic outside the block.

An ambulance also attended. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One neighbour said: “We’d heard a smoke alarm going off for around 10 minutes.

“I chapped on the person’s door and there was no answer.

“We never saw any smoke, but we contacted the emergency services.”

One passer-by said: “There was a guy taken to the ambulance, but thankfully, he was on foot.

“There were three fire engines at the scene, and police were managing traffic in both directions.”

Police directing traffic. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Date; 05/12/2024

A fire service spokesperson said: “We first received the call at 2.14pm to a fire in a second-floor flat.

“We sent three appliances, two from Macalpine Road and one from Kingsway.

“Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus.

“We received the stop message at 2.50pm and firefighters ventilated the building.

“The ambulance service attended but nobody was taken to hospital.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 14.26pm today to attend an incident on Dens Road in Dundee.

“We dispatched two ambulance vehicles along with our special operations team to the scene.

“Our first resource arrived within six minutes and we treated one patient at the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Dundee

The overgrown state of the Camperdown Park golf course.
How abandoned Camperdown golf course looks now as Caird Park faces same fate
Isolated Heroes boss Samantha Paton
Dundee fashion brand with clients including Miley Cyrus being 'paused' after 13 years
Bruce Lawson alleges that two people captured on his home CCTV were teenage vandals. Image: Bruce Lawson.
VIDEO: 'Girls with knife' vandalise Dundee cars causing thousands of pounds of damage
Kyle Falconer to release new solo album
Dundee singer Kyle Falconer set to release 'romantic' third solo album
Luke Digby and Ana Vaipan-Law
Dundee figure skating stars reach remarkable British Championship milestone after sealing more glory in…
Yellow warning for rain
21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker STILL not sentenced 80 months after terrorising student in university grounds
Nethergate taxi rank
Perth man jailed for Dundee taxi rank assault
The former Argos store in the Overgate could be transformed. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Luxury fashion retailer Flannels plans £1.1 million Dundee Overgate store
The former Robertson's building in the aftermath of the fire in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.
Student flats plan for fire-hit former Dundee furniture store site set for approval
8

Conversation