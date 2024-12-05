Three fire crews called to blaze in Dundee flat

Three fire crews were called to Dens Road in Dundee after a blaze in a flat on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a second-floor flat close to the junction with Isla Street at around 2.15pm.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed nobody was taken to hospital.

Police were directing traffic outside the block.

One neighbour said: “We’d heard a smoke alarm going off for around 10 minutes.

“I chapped on the person’s door and there was no answer.

“We never saw any smoke, but we contacted the emergency services.”

One passer-by said: “There was a guy taken to the ambulance, but thankfully, he was on foot.

“There were three fire engines at the scene, and police were managing traffic in both directions.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “We first received the call at 2.14pm to a fire in a second-floor flat.

“We sent three appliances, two from Macalpine Road and one from Kingsway.

“Crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus.

“We received the stop message at 2.50pm and firefighters ventilated the building.

“The ambulance service attended but nobody was taken to hospital.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 14.26pm today to attend an incident on Dens Road in Dundee.

“We dispatched two ambulance vehicles along with our special operations team to the scene.

“Our first resource arrived within six minutes and we treated one patient at the scene.”

