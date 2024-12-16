Xplore Dundee confirms Christmas bus timetable changes

Xplore Dundee has revealed its Christmas timetable for bus services across the city.

A string of changes have been announced for the festive period.

The temporary changes to Xplore buses and the operator’s Fly service to Edinburgh Airport over the festive period are as follows:

Christmas Eve: Most Xplore Dundee buses will operate to a Saturday timetable, with earlier finishes. The last Fly services will leave Dundee at 7.30pm and Edinburgh Airport at 9pm.

Christmas Day: No buses will operate.

Boxing Day: Most buses will operate a Saturday timetable. A normal Fly service will resume from Dundee at 3am and Edinburgh Airport at 4.30am.

December 27-December 28: Most buses will operate a Saturday timetable. A normal service will continue on Fly services until Hogmanay.

December 29: Most buses will operate to a Sunday timetable.

December 30: Most buses will operate to a Saturday timetable.

Hogmanay: Most buses will operate a Saturday timetable, with earlier finishes. Fly services will follow a normal timetable until 7.30pm, with a 10.30pm service leaving Dundee, and 9pm and 12.01am services leaving Edinburgh Airport.

New Year's Day: No buses will operate.

January 2: Most buses will operate a Sunday timetable. Fly buses will operate as normal after the 3am service from Dundee and the 4.30am service from Edinburgh Airport.

Xplore Dundee will resume its normal bus timetable from January 3 and full timetables can be found on the operator’s website.

It comes after Stagecoach East Scotland revealed its festive timetable for services across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.