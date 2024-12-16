Xplore Dundee confirms Christmas bus timetable changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xplore Dundee confirms Christmas bus timetable changes

Find out what time you can catch a bus in Dundee over the festive period.

By Finn Nixon
A Xplore double decker bus in Dundee City Centre.
Xplore Dundee has published its festive timetable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Xplore Dundee has revealed its Christmas timetable for bus services across the city.

A string of changes have been announced for the festive period.

The temporary changes to Xplore buses and the operator’s Fly service to Edinburgh Airport over the festive period are as follows:

  • Christmas Eve: Most Xplore Dundee buses will operate to a Saturday timetable, with earlier finishes. The last Fly services will leave Dundee at 7.30pm and Edinburgh Airport at 9pm.
  • Christmas Day: No buses will operate.
  • Boxing Day: Most buses will operate a Saturday timetable. A normal Fly service will resume from Dundee at 3am and Edinburgh Airport at 4.30am.
  • December 27-December 28: Most buses will operate a Saturday timetable. A normal service will continue on Fly services until Hogmanay.
  • December 29: Most buses will operate to a Sunday timetable.
  • December 30: Most buses will operate to a Saturday timetable.
  • Hogmanay: Most buses will operate a Saturday timetable, with earlier finishes. Fly services will follow a normal timetable until 7.30pm, with a 10.30pm service leaving Dundee, and 9pm and 12.01am services leaving Edinburgh Airport.
  • New Year’s Day: No buses will operate.
  • January 2: Most buses will operate a Sunday timetable. Fly buses will operate as normal after the 3am service from Dundee and the 4.30am service from Edinburgh Airport.

Xplore Dundee will resume its normal bus timetable from January 3 and full timetables can be found on the operator’s website.

It comes after Stagecoach East Scotland revealed its festive timetable for services across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

