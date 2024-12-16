Ex-Dundee No 2 set to take charge of Premier League clash

Former Dundee assistant manager Simon Rusk will take charge of a Premier League match this weekend.

Rusk was No 2 to Mark McGhee as the Dark Blues plummeted out of the Scottish top-flight in 2022.

Between them they won just one of 14 matches in charge before being sacked, with McGhee going down as the Dundee manager with the worst win percentage ever.

The pair had been together at Stockport County previously, this time with the younger Rusk as manager and more senior McGhee as assistant, but were sacked after an ill-fated nine months in charge.

After leaving Dens Park, Rusk took on the role of England U/19s boss before joining Nottingham Forest as set-piece coach in December 2023.

That move, however, was short-lived and he arrived at newly-promoted Southampton in July as their U/21 coach.

Now after a disastrous start to the Premier League season the Saints have parted ways with manager Russell Martin.

And in interim charge will be Simon Rusk.

“We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our men’s first team manager, Russell Martin,” Southampton said in a statement.

“Current U/21s manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the team on an interim basis until we announce a permanent replacement.”

His first match in charge will be against league leaders Liverpool in a League Cup quarter-final.

Then it is Fulham away on Sunday before hosting West Ham United on Boxing Day.

Southampton are rock bottom of the Premier League with five points from 16 matches and are currently nine points adrift of safety.