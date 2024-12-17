Police confirm death of man, 48, in Dundee park ‘not suspicious’

Police say the death of a 48-year-old man in a Dundee park is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers cordoned off Clatto Country Park last Monday after the body was discovered in an area near Templeton Woods.

Police then carried out further searches of the park the following day with the help of a drone and officers on the ground.

They initially treated the death as “unexplained”.

More than a week on, the force has now confirmed the death is not suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50am on Monday December 9, the body of a 48-year-old man was discovered within Clatto Country Park, Dundee.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”