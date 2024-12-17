Dundee Police confirm death of man, 48, in Dundee park ‘not suspicious’ Clatto Country Park was cordoned off after the body was found last week. By Lindsey Hamilton December 17 2024, 11:35am December 17 2024, 11:35am Share Police confirm death of man, 48, in Dundee park ‘not suspicious’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5146634/death-man-clatto-park-dundee-not-suspicious/ Copy Link 0 comment Police carrying out searches at Clatto Country Park after the body was found. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Police say the death of a 48-year-old man in a Dundee park is not being treated as suspicious. Officers cordoned off Clatto Country Park last Monday after the body was discovered in an area near Templeton Woods. Police then carried out further searches of the park the following day with the help of a drone and officers on the ground. They initially treated the death as “unexplained”. Police at the park after the discovery. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson More than a week on, the force has now confirmed the death is not suspicious. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.50am on Monday December 9, the body of a 48-year-old man was discovered within Clatto Country Park, Dundee. “There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Conversation