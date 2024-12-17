Kevin Bridges’ £20k CHAS gift caps big year for children’s hospice charity in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kevin Bridges’ £20k CHAS gift caps big year for children’s hospice charity in Perthshire

Scots comedian Kevin Bridges follows Ewan McGregor and the Hairy Highland Coo Trail in making 2024 a year to remember for CHAS

By Morag Lindsay
Kevin Bridges on stage
Kevin Bridges is a longtime CHAS supporter.

Scots comedian Kevin Bridges has donated £20,000 to CHAS.

The gift will help to support the children’s hospice charity’s work at Rachel House in Kinross and across Scotland.

Kevin has visited the other CHAS hospice, Robin House at Balloch, many times.

He says becoming a dad has made him appreciate the charity’s work even more.

Kevin said: “As parents ourselves now, the hearts of my wife and I go out more than ever to everyone at Robin House, Rachel House and all the children and families supported by CHAS services across Scotland.”

The gesture follows the launch of the charity’s Christmas appeal.

And it comes at the end of a year when the Hairy Highland Coo Trail put CHAS on the Perthshire map.

Hayley Smith standing next to yellow painted cow sculpture outside Scone Palace
Project manager Hayley Smith and one of the stars of the CHAS Hairy Highland Coo Trail. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

CHAS CEO Rami Okasha says the comedian’s ongoing support is hugely appreciated.

“Each week in Scotland three children die from an incurable condition and CHAS can only be there for families with the support of kind donations like this,” he said.

“No one should have to face the death of a child alone.”

Stars and public turn out for CHAS

Kevin Bridges is not the only high-profile Scots celebrity to support CHAS this year.

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor visited Rachel House in the summer.

And the star, who recently returned to Perthshire, auctioned 150 bottles of his own personal whisky to raise £135,000 for CHAS.

Ewan Mcgregor with Teddy Temple and mum Ceitidh
Ewan McGregor with Teddy Temple and mum Ceitidh on his visit to CHAS. Image: Chas

It’s been a big year for CHAS in Perth and Kinross.

The charity’s Hairy Highland Coo Trail was a highlight of the summer.

Crowds flocked to locations across Perthshire to see the colourfully-decorated cow sculptures.

And a charity auction at Scotland Palace raised more than £272,000 for CHAS.

To donate to CHAS’s Christmas Appeal click here.

Conversation