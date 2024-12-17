Kevin Bridges’ £20k CHAS gift caps big year for children’s hospice charity in Perthshire

Scots comedian Kevin Bridges has donated £20,000 to CHAS.

The gift will help to support the children’s hospice charity’s work at Rachel House in Kinross and across Scotland.

Kevin has visited the other CHAS hospice, Robin House at Balloch, many times.

He says becoming a dad has made him appreciate the charity’s work even more.

Kevin said: “As parents ourselves now, the hearts of my wife and I go out more than ever to everyone at Robin House, Rachel House and all the children and families supported by CHAS services across Scotland.”

The gesture follows the launch of the charity’s Christmas appeal.

And it comes at the end of a year when the Hairy Highland Coo Trail put CHAS on the Perthshire map.

CHAS CEO Rami Okasha says the comedian’s ongoing support is hugely appreciated.

“Each week in Scotland three children die from an incurable condition and CHAS can only be there for families with the support of kind donations like this,” he said.

“No one should have to face the death of a child alone.”

Stars and public turn out for CHAS

Kevin Bridges is not the only high-profile Scots celebrity to support CHAS this year.

Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor visited Rachel House in the summer.

And the star, who recently returned to Perthshire, auctioned 150 bottles of his own personal whisky to raise £135,000 for CHAS.

It’s been a big year for CHAS in Perth and Kinross.

The charity’s Hairy Highland Coo Trail was a highlight of the summer.

Crowds flocked to locations across Perthshire to see the colourfully-decorated cow sculptures.

And a charity auction at Scotland Palace raised more than £272,000 for CHAS.

To donate to CHAS’s Christmas Appeal click here.