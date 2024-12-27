Dundee councillors asked to approve £11m spending on city centre green transport hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee councillors asked to approve £11m spending on city centre green transport hub

The hub "is designed to help change people’s travel habits for the future".

By Ben MacDonald
Contractors offer £11 million Bell Street tender
Bell Street car park will be transformed under the plans. Image: Dundee City Council.

Dundee councillors will be asked to sign off an £11 million investment of levelling-up cash into a green transport hub in the city centre.

The hub is located at the multi-storey car park in Bell Street, which closed in March.

A committee will hear next month that £4.5 million of enabling works have already been undertaken.

McLaughlin & Harvey Construction has submitted a £11,178,696 tender for the main contract works.

Cllr Steven Rome, convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure, said: “This project represents an ambitious redevelopment of the car park into a pioneering green transport hub, which is designed to help change people’s travel habits for the future.

“It will make a significant contribution towards our goal of creating a greener city made up of strong communities where people feel empowered and safe, and where we are tackling climate change to reach our target of net zero emissions by 2045.

Illustrations taken from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council
How green travel hub could look.
Work started on the hub earlier in the year. Image: Dundee City Council

“The hub will accommodate infrastructure to provide people with access to sustainable transport options that improve connectivity.

“It will make the city centre greener, safer, and a more attractive place to live, work and visit.”

Contractors offer £11 million Bell Street tender

The fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee meets on Monday January 6.

The ageing site is currently undergoing extensive renovation work.

The main work will include installing around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces and an e-bike hire service.

When completed, the existing ground floor of the car park will be fully pedestrianised and include information points, meeting spaces and toilet facilities.

The green transport hub & spokes initiative received £14.4 million from the previous government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Councillors will hear that £1.6 million for the main works would come from Transport Scotland’s active travel infrastructure fund.

The project has been procured through the SCAPE Framework.

Dundee City Council is looking for a third-party organisation to run the green travel hub when it opens.

