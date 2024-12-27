Dundee councillors asked to approve £11m spending on city centre green transport hub

Dundee councillors will be asked to sign off an £11 million investment of levelling-up cash into a green transport hub in the city centre.

The hub is located at the multi-storey car park in Bell Street, which closed in March.

A committee will hear next month that £4.5 million of enabling works have already been undertaken.

McLaughlin & Harvey Construction has submitted a £11,178,696 tender for the main contract works.

Cllr Steven Rome, convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure, said: “This project represents an ambitious redevelopment of the car park into a pioneering green transport hub, which is designed to help change people’s travel habits for the future.

“It will make a significant contribution towards our goal of creating a greener city made up of strong communities where people feel empowered and safe, and where we are tackling climate change to reach our target of net zero emissions by 2045.

“The hub will accommodate infrastructure to provide people with access to sustainable transport options that improve connectivity.

“It will make the city centre greener, safer, and a more attractive place to live, work and visit.”

Contractors offer £11 million Bell Street tender

The fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee meets on Monday January 6.

The ageing site is currently undergoing extensive renovation work.

The main work will include installing around 350 electrical vehicle charging points, car share spaces and an e-bike hire service.

When completed, the existing ground floor of the car park will be fully pedestrianised and include information points, meeting spaces and toilet facilities.

The green transport hub & spokes initiative received £14.4 million from the previous government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Councillors will hear that £1.6 million for the main works would come from Transport Scotland’s active travel infrastructure fund.

The project has been procured through the SCAPE Framework.

Dundee City Council is looking for a third-party organisation to run the green travel hub when it opens.