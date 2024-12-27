JIM SPENCE: Why Europe may not be extravagant New Year’s resolution for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Why Europe may not be extravagant New Year’s resolution for Dundee United

The Tangerines are improving week after week.

Glenn Middleton, right, produced a moment of magic just as it was needed
Glenn Middleton, right, produced a moment of magic just as it was needed against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Dundee United could be on the road for a third place finish in the Premiership – and a return to Europe – on their current trajectory.

They’ve tough derbies against Aberdeen and Dundee to negotiate in a five-day period, but their form bears the hallmarks of a team which can take full points and charge further up the table.

Derbies aren’t fertile soil for maximum spoils, but the Dons and the Dee are both in uncertain mode.

Sam Dalby (left) celebrates after scoring Dundee United’s winner in Perth. Image: SNS

United are the form team and six points from these games would further strengthen the signals that they’re shaping up as a more formidable unit with each passing game.

The Dons haven’t won in seven and, fresh from a 4-0 spanking at Kilmarnock, the wheels seem to have come off the Jimmy Thelin wagon which, for a while, was thundering over all opposition.

If United can take a full return from Aberdeen’s visit and then the trip to Dens on Thursday – against a Dundee side which fell 3-0 to Ross County – a New Year’s resolution for third place and Europe wouldn’t be an extravagant one

Conversation