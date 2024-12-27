JIM SPENCE: Why Europe may not be extravagant New Year’s resolution for Dundee United

Dundee United could be on the road for a third place finish in the Premiership – and a return to Europe – on their current trajectory.

They’ve tough derbies against Aberdeen and Dundee to negotiate in a five-day period, but their form bears the hallmarks of a team which can take full points and charge further up the table.

Derbies aren’t fertile soil for maximum spoils, but the Dons and the Dee are both in uncertain mode.

United are the form team and six points from these games would further strengthen the signals that they’re shaping up as a more formidable unit with each passing game.

The Dons haven’t won in seven and, fresh from a 4-0 spanking at Kilmarnock, the wheels seem to have come off the Jimmy Thelin wagon which, for a while, was thundering over all opposition.

If United can take a full return from Aberdeen’s visit and then the trip to Dens on Thursday – against a Dundee side which fell 3-0 to Ross County – a New Year’s resolution for third place and Europe wouldn’t be an extravagant one