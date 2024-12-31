Hogmanay weather: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire

Heavy rain is causing disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire on Hogmanay.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued several flood warnings for Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Meanwhile, roads across the region have been shut, rail services cancelled and events called off.

The Met Office issued a warning for rain and snow across Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire which started at midnight on Monday.

However, the warning was removed on Tuesday morning and no longer covers much of the region.

A yellow warning for wind is still in place for parts of Fife.

Heavy snow that was forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling on New Year’s Day is also no longer expected.

Sepa says multiple regional flood alerts and local flood warnings remain in place across north and central Scotland, with the highest risks remaining on the Spey, Great Glen and Tay catchments.

Pascal Lardet, SEPA’s Flood Duty Manager, said: “Other catchments affected include the Tay, Ness, Forth and Teith.

“I want to be clear that communities in these areas should stay alert throughout the day and into tomorrow as some rivers will continue to rise over the course of the day and evening.

“People should still take any required action to protect themselves and their property.”

Tayside

ScotRail trains between Inverness and Perth are not running due to high water levels.

A video posted on X by Network Rail shows water from the River Tay rising past the safe limit for trains at Dalguise viaduct.

The Highland Main Line is closed with limited bus replacement services operating.

There are also speed restrictions in place for trains between Perth, Stirling and Dundee.

Meanwhile, Crieff Communtiy Council has cancelled its Hogmanay at the Square event due to the weather.

Sepa has issued flood warnings for the following areas as water levels on the River Earn, River Tummel, River Lyon, River Isla and River Tay are expected to rise.

Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn

Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane

Upper Tay at Aberfeldy

Pitlochry to Ballinluig

Pitlochry at River Tummel

Ballinluig to Logierait

Caputh to Kinclaven

Logierait to Jubilee Bridge

Glen Lyon

Crieff to Innerpeffray

Dalguise

The River Isla at Coupar Angus

Kemphill to Bridge of Isla

Perth and Kinross Council has closed several floodgates in response to weather warnings.

Perth’s New Year’s Day parkrun has been cancelled as the council has not guaranteed the gates will reopen by Wednesday morning.

The local authority says it is continuing to monitor the weather forecast.

An update said: “The main area of concern at present is the Tummel in Pitlochry where the river level has risen 1.5m in 6 hours.

“The Met Office medium impact Yellow Warning for rain and snow has been updated this morning reducing its extents to the Highlands and Moray only, with the heavy rain forecast to cease in the majority of mainland Scotland today.

“The flood gates at Friarton Road and Perth Harbour were opened this morning to allow deliveries into businesses.

“Roads Maintenance Partnership staff have been manning those gates.

“The Craigie Burn is being monitored again today and trash screens are being cleared again.

“The flood barriers have been installed at the Tay Street promontory this morning as a precautionary measure.

“We are continuing to monitor the weather forecast.

“A further update will be posted if there are any significant changes to the weather/impact forecasts.”

The Tay Road Bridge is open to cars and single-decker buses only with a 30 mph speed restriction in place because of heavy winds.

The central walkway is closed.

Firefighters were called to City Quay in Dundee shortly after 11am to make a building safe due to the weather.

Fife

Heavy rain caused disruption on roads across Fife throughout Tuesday morning.

ScotRail’s Live Network Map is also showing “major disruption” on the railway line through Fife.

The Hogmanay Torchlight Procession in Culross in West Fife has been cancelled.

A statement from Culross Community Council said: “Due to the severe weather warning in place, we regret to inform you that the Hogmanay Torchlight Procession is sadly cancelled.

“Your safety is our top priority, and we must take a safety-first approach in these circumstances.

“We are truly sorry for the disappointment this may cause, but we hope you understand our decision.

“On behalf of the Culross Community Council, we would like to wish you all a wonderful New Year and a very happy 2025.

“May the year ahead bring health, happiness, and good fortune to you and your families.”

Stirlingshire

A flood warning has been issued by Sepa for Aberfoyle as the River Forth is expected to rise.

Flooding may affect properties on Main Street.

Stirling Council has closed the B829 Lochard Road near Aberfoyle due to flooding.

Callander has also been placed under a flood warning.

River levels on the Teith are expected to rise until this evening before slowly falling on New Year’s Day.

Flooding may affect properties backing onto the Meadows Car Park area, which has been closed.

The A84 between Lix Toll and Kilmahog, near Callander, is flooded at various points, with the section around Leny Falls only passable with care.

Debris is also affecting conditions on the road near Strathyre.

The A907 Alloa Road is closed from Causewayhead Roundabout to Manor Powis Roundabout while a tree is blocking the road at Burnside in Kippen.

Surface water is also causing problems on the M9 between Bannockburn and Craigforth.

Tickets cancelled for Stirling’s Hogmanay celebrations

The organisers of Stirling’s Hogmanay have cancelled general admission tickets for tonight’s event after facing catering issues.

A statement on the Stirling Hogmanay website reads: “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, our external catering partners have informed us that they are no longer able to work the event.”

It adds: “As a result, we are unable to provide the food and drink options that were a core part of the experience for general admission ticket holders.

“We pride ourselves on creating exceptional events that deliver a high-quality experience for all of our guests.

“Without the catering options originally planned, we feel that we can no longer provide the level of enjoyment and service that our guests rightfully expect and deserve.”

The VIP party, which is being held with the Stirling County RFC clubhouse, is set to go ahead, with tickets available to buy on the event website.

Those who have already purchased a general admission ticket will receive a refund and will receive a 10% discount for VIP tickets.

Stirling Council has reminded residents that there will be no access to the Wallace Monument for the planned fireworks display.

The local authority added: “As in previous years, for reasons of safety, there will be no designated viewing area at the Abbey Craig and the Monument grounds, which will be closed to visitors.”