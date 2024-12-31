Royal proclamation for state trumpeter as Fifer Stewart Malcolm awarded MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal proclamation for state trumpeter as Fifer Stewart Malcolm awarded MBE

The Kelty man kept his award a secret despite literally blowing his own trumpet for a living.

By Claire Warrender
Stewart Malcolm from Kelty received an MBE
As state trumpeter, Fifer Stewart Malcolm is used to royal proclamations.

However, the proud Kelty man was astonished by the latest announcement – he was being awarded an MBE for his service.

Stewart, 67, is the King’s State Trumpeter for Scotland.

And he has played fanfares at a number of historic occasions, including the ceremony bestowing city status on Dunfermline in 2022.

The former Black Watch soldier describes his job as a great honour.

But despite literally blowing his own trumpet for a living, he kept his new year’s honour a secret from family until it was officially announced on Tuesday.

“It’s very unexpected and it means a lot,” he said.

“I haven’t told my family yet. I’ve only told my wife, who is over the moon.”

Stewart Malcolm MBE is only state trumpeter in Kelty

Stewart joined the Black Watch aged just 16 and started playing the clarinet.

He soon switched to the trumpet and played regimental fanfares at official events.

When he retired, a friend who was the Queen’s trumpeter, invited him along and he ended up getting involved.

“It’s a huge responsibility on myself and my team,” he says.

“You want it to be as good as you can make it.”

Less formally, Stewart plays with Kelty and Blairadam Concert Band.

And he enjoys life in west Fife.

“I’m a proud Kelty man born and bred,” he says.

“Kelty is a great wee place – there certainly hasn’t been another sovereign’s trumpeter in the village!”

