Royal proclamation for state trumpeter as Fifer Stewart Malcolm awarded MBE

As state trumpeter, Fifer Stewart Malcolm is used to royal proclamations.

However, the proud Kelty man was astonished by the latest announcement – he was being awarded an MBE for his service.

Stewart, 67, is the King’s State Trumpeter for Scotland.

And he has played fanfares at a number of historic occasions, including the ceremony bestowing city status on Dunfermline in 2022.

The former Black Watch soldier describes his job as a great honour.

But despite literally blowing his own trumpet for a living, he kept his new year’s honour a secret from family until it was officially announced on Tuesday.

“It’s very unexpected and it means a lot,” he said.

“I haven’t told my family yet. I’ve only told my wife, who is over the moon.”

Stewart Malcolm MBE is only state trumpeter in Kelty

Stewart joined the Black Watch aged just 16 and started playing the clarinet.

He soon switched to the trumpet and played regimental fanfares at official events.

When he retired, a friend who was the Queen’s trumpeter, invited him along and he ended up getting involved.

“It’s a huge responsibility on myself and my team,” he says.

“You want it to be as good as you can make it.”

Less formally, Stewart plays with Kelty and Blairadam Concert Band.

And he enjoys life in west Fife.

“I’m a proud Kelty man born and bred,” he says.

“Kelty is a great wee place – there certainly hasn’t been another sovereign’s trumpeter in the village!”