Public opinion split as plan to transform Jessie’s Kitchen building in Broughty Ferry set for council decision

Dundee councillors are set to decide on plans to transform a Broughty Ferry mansion formerly home to Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments.

An application was submitted to the local authority last April seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House.

The plans could also see the Victorian conservatory and billiard room converted into a private dining experience.

The category B-listed building, on Albert Street, dates back to 1865 and is a former jute mansion.

It was most recently in use as coffee shop Jessie’s Kitchen. The popular business shut suddenly in June 2022 and it was later revealed it had “significant debts”.

The building was subsequently put up for the sale the following year and bought by local property developer Jennifer Olivier.

Ms Oliver is behind the self-catering apartments proposal.

19 objections lodged

Dundee City Council’s planning committee will consider the application when they meet on Monday.

And council officers have recommended they grant planning permission despite a raft of objections.

A report drafted for the committee details that 19 letters of objection were submitted during the consultation phase.

This included one from the Broughty Ferry Community Council, who raised concerns over the intention of the proposal.

The group claimed it was unclear as to whether it would be a boutique hotel – which would be managed – or short term lets.

They added that the proposal “introduces many unknowns to local residents” and the planning statement submitted with the application fails to address concerns over noise, parking and on-site management.

However, ten letters of support were also submitted in favour of the application.

Among the points made were that the proposal would bring opportunities for residents and businesses, preserve a historic asset and promote Broughty Ferry.

Approval recommended

Concluding the report, head of planning and economic development Laura Stewart admitted the application does not fully comply with council planning policy.

Despite this, it was determined there are “material considerations of sufficient weigh” to support its approval.

A final decision will be made by councillors on the committee next week.