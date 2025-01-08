Public opinion split as plan to transform Jessie’s Kitchen building in Broughty Ferry set for council decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public opinion split as plan to transform Jessie’s Kitchen building in Broughty Ferry set for council decision

An application was submitted to the local authority last April seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House

By Laura Devlin
Broomhall House is a jute mansion on Albert Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Dundee councillors are set to decide on plans to transform a Broughty Ferry mansion formerly home to Jessie’s Kitchen into luxury holiday apartments.

An application was submitted to the local authority last April seeking permission to create 13 self-catering apartments at Broomhall House.

The plans could also see the Victorian conservatory and billiard room converted into a private dining experience.

The category B-listed building, on Albert Street, dates back to 1865 and is a former jute mansion.

Developer Jennifer Olivier at Broomhall House. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

It was most recently in use as coffee shop Jessie’s Kitchen. The popular business shut suddenly in June 2022 and it was later revealed it had “significant debts”.

The building was subsequently put up for the sale the following year and bought by local property developer Jennifer Olivier.

Ms Oliver is behind the self-catering apartments proposal.

19 objections lodged

Dundee City Council’s planning committee will consider the application when they meet on Monday.

And council officers have recommended they grant planning permission despite a raft of objections.

A report drafted for the committee details that 19 letters of objection were submitted during the consultation phase.

This included one from the Broughty Ferry Community Council, who raised concerns over the intention of the proposal.

The group claimed it was unclear as to whether it would be a boutique hotel – which would be managed – or short term lets.

The Victorian conservatory will be used for private dining. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

They added that the proposal “introduces many unknowns to local residents” and the planning statement submitted with the application fails to address concerns over noise, parking and on-site management.

However, ten letters of support were also submitted in favour of the application.

Among the points made were that the proposal would bring opportunities for residents and businesses, preserve a historic asset and promote Broughty Ferry.

Approval recommended

Concluding the report, head of planning and economic development Laura Stewart admitted the application does not fully comply with council planning policy.

Despite this, it was determined there are “material considerations of sufficient weigh” to support its approval.

A final decision will be made by councillors on the committee next week.

