Meet Maizi – the deaf 14-year-old Dunfermline spaniel who spent 9 hours stuck in a sewer

A large rescue operation was launched to save the pooch on Wednesday night.

By Finn Nixon
Cocker spaniel Maizi, from Dunfermline. Image: Margaret Cumming
Cocker spaniel Maizi, from Dunfermline. Image: Margaret Cumming

A deaf cocker spaniel is said to be in “good spirits” after a nine-hour ordeal stuck in a Dunfermline sewer.

Maizi became trapped in the underground pipe while walking in Pittencrieff Park on Tuesday evening.

Rescue teams spent about eight hours at the scene trying to free her.

The 14-year-old dog was on a “routine” walk with her owners Gary and Margaret Cumming when she disappeared at around 4pm.

The couple spent an hour searching for Maizi with no luck.

However, Gary was eventually able to locate her after hearing the bells on her collar.

He discovered that Maizi had fallen down banking and through an uncovered sewer opening.

This left her stuck on a ledge and the emergency services were called at around 5pm.

Dunfermline dog owners ‘overwhelmed’ after multi-agency sewer rescue

Five crews of firefighters, the Mines Rescue Service and Fife Council worked away for hours to free Maizi.

A mini excavator digger and a Scottish Fire and Rescue rope team also formed part of the rescue efforts.

Margaret told The Courier: “We are so grateful to the emergency services, the local community and everyone who worked so hard to get Maizi out safely.

Maizi is recovering. Image: Margaret Cumming

“It was such a relief to see the rescuers carry her out and hand her over to us, alive, after over eight hours trapped.

“Maizi has always been full of life and we’re so thankful to have her back safe and sound.

“We were massively overwhelmed by the dedication of all the rescue teams to try and save our girl.

“The support has been first class and the community spirit is something to be proud of and admired.”

Rescue teams at Pittencrieff Park to help the dog in the sewer. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

After being rescued, Maizi was taken to an emergency vet in Kirkcaldy for a full check-up.

It is hoped that she will be discharged later on Wednesday.

Margaret added that Maizi is in “good spirits”.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed Maizi had been saved by one of the other agencies in attendance.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware that the dog had been rescued at 12.43am.

“Two appliances and the rope rescue team from Lochgelly remained on the scene until it was rescued.”

