Traffic ‘chaos’ as Dundee road closed due to crews tackling kitchen fire

A Dundee road was closed as crews tackled a kitchen fire on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Dundonald Street just before 3pm after smoke was spotted coming from a property.

Responders taped off the road between Oglivie Street and Arklay Street as a result.

One eyewitness said traffic was “chaotic” after the closures.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Dundonald Street at 2.50pm on Friday after a smoke detector activated.

“It follows reports of smoke coming from a property.

“Two appliances, from Kingsway East and Macalpine Road, arrived and extinguished a small fire within a kitchen.

“The stop message came in at 3.15pm, but crews remain at the scene.”