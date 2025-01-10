Dundee Traffic ‘chaos’ as Dundee road closed due to crews tackling kitchen fire The fire service was alerted to reports of smoke coming from a property. By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon January 10 2025, 4:05pm January 10 2025, 4:05pm Share Traffic ‘chaos’ as Dundee road closed due to crews tackling kitchen fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5159874/dundonald-street-dundee-road-closed-kitchen-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment Emergency crews at the scene on Dundonald Street. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson A Dundee road was closed as crews tackled a kitchen fire on Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Dundonald Street just before 3pm after smoke was spotted coming from a property. Responders taped off the road between Oglivie Street and Arklay Street as a result. One eyewitness said traffic was “chaotic” after the closures. It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this time. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Dundonald Street at 2.50pm on Friday after a smoke detector activated. “It follows reports of smoke coming from a property. “Two appliances, from Kingsway East and Macalpine Road, arrived and extinguished a small fire within a kitchen. “The stop message came in at 3.15pm, but crews remain at the scene.”
