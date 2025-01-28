Police thwart second illegal Dundee boxing event as organiser takes limo to fight night

Police stepped in to thwart a second illegal boxing event set to be held in Dundee – when the organiser tried to turn up in a limo.

The unregulated fight was planned to take place at Caird Park on Saturday.

It came a week after a similar bout was organised in the car park at Camperdown Leisure Park – where two men wearing boxing gloves aimed punches at each other in front of dozens of onlookers.

Organiser of Dundee boxing match stopped by police in limo

A video of that fight was live-streamed on Facebook and watched more than 100,000 times.

Another fight was organised for Caird Park on Saturday but failed to go ahead when police stepped in.

A video shared on YouTube showed officers speaking to the organiser of the fights after stopping a limousine he was travelling in – which he claimed had been hired to film a music video.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Saturday, officers carried out inquiries following information obtained into a proposed illegal boxing match due to take place in the Caird Park area of Dundee.

“A number of people were spoken to.

“All in attendance dispersed without incident.”

Organiser of Dundee boxing events ‘doing it for the community’

The organiser of both events claims he has received overwhelming support for the fights.

He said: “Hundreds of people were going to be there on Saturday and there’s real support for these events.

“I’m trying to do something for the community – whole families were there.

“The police surrounded the limousine and it scuppered the event.

“Not one person was arrested or charged – there was not one bit of anti-social behaviour – everyone was behaving themselves.”