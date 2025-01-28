Police thwart second illegal Dundee boxing event as organiser takes limo to fight night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police thwart second illegal Dundee boxing event as organiser takes limo to fight night

It is claimed "hundreds of people" were set to attend the bout at Caird Park.

By Andrew Robson
Dundee fight night organiser gets stopped by police in a limo
Organisers say the limo was hired to film a music video. Image: YouTube

Police stepped in to thwart a second illegal boxing event set to be held in Dundee – when the organiser tried to turn up in a limo.

The unregulated fight was planned to take place at Caird Park on Saturday.

It came a week after a similar bout was organised in the car park at Camperdown Leisure Park – where two men wearing boxing gloves aimed punches at each other in front of dozens of onlookers.

Organiser of Dundee boxing match stopped by police in limo

A video of that fight was live-streamed on Facebook and watched more than 100,000 times.

Another fight was organised for Caird Park on Saturday but failed to go ahead when police stepped in.

A video shared on YouTube showed officers speaking to the organiser of the fights after stopping a limousine he was travelling in – which he claimed had been hired to film a music video.

Last week's bout at Camperdown Leisure Park.
Last week’s bout at Camperdown Leisure Park. Image: Facebook

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Saturday, officers carried out inquiries following information obtained into a proposed illegal boxing match due to take place in the Caird Park area of Dundee.

“A number of people were spoken to.

“All in attendance dispersed without incident.”

Organiser of Dundee boxing events ‘doing it for the community’

The organiser of both events claims he has received overwhelming support for the fights.

He said: “Hundreds of people were going to be there on Saturday and there’s real support for these events.

“I’m trying to do something for the community – whole families were there.

“The police surrounded the limousine and it scuppered the event.

“Not one person was arrested or charged – there was not one bit of anti-social behaviour – everyone was behaving themselves.”

