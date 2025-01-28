Dundee community centre closed ‘until further notice’ after electrical fire

A Dundee community centre has been closed “until further notice” after an electrical fire.

Firefighters were called to the Ardler Complex at around 7pm on Monday.

It has not been confirmed how much damage was caused by the blaze.

A post from Dundee City Council on X said: “Due to a small electrical fire at the Ardler Complex last night, the building is closed until further notice.

Work to reopen Ardler Complex after fire

“We are working with a contractor to get the centre safe to open again.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and will provide an update regarding reopening in due course.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called to reports of a fire at the Ardler Complex at 7.05pm.

“The fire had been extinguished before arrival.

“Firefighters entered the building to ensure it was safe.”

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee added: “Ardler Community Library is currently closed to the public on Tuesday.

“We thank everyone for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience.

“Alternative provision is available at libraries across the city.”