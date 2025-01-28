Dundee community centre closed ‘until further notice’ after electrical fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee community centre closed ‘until further notice’ after electrical fire

Firefighters were called to the Ardler Complex on Monday evening.

By Neil Henderson & Andrew Robson
The Ardler Complex.
The Ardler Complex. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Dundee community centre has been closed “until further notice” after an electrical fire.

Firefighters were called to the Ardler Complex at around 7pm on Monday.

It has not been confirmed how much damage was caused by the blaze.

A post from Dundee City Council on X said: “Due to a small electrical fire at the Ardler Complex last night, the building is closed until further notice.

Work to reopen Ardler Complex after fire

“We are working with a contractor to get the centre safe to open again.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and will provide an update regarding reopening in due course.”

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called to reports of a fire at the Ardler Complex at 7.05pm.

“The fire had been extinguished before arrival.

“Firefighters entered the building to ensure it was safe.”

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee added: “Ardler Community Library is currently closed to the public on Tuesday.

“We thank everyone for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience.

“Alternative provision is available at libraries across the city.”

