Man, 61, dies after being hit by vehicle in Burntisland

A 61-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Burntisland.

Emergency services were called to Forth Place, close to the town’s docks, shortly after 9pm on Monday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family have been informed.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Police probe fatal Burntisland crash

Inspector James Henry of Fife road policing said: “Around 9.20pm on Monday we received a report of a concern for a person struck by a vehicle in the Forth Place area of Burntisland.

“Emergency services attended, and a 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Two appliances were called to a road traffic collision in Burntisland at 9.24pm on Monday.

“The stop message came in at 10.21pm.”