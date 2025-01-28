Stirling’s Toast cafe owner pleads to keep ‘lifeline’ Forthside road open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling’s Toast cafe owner pleads to keep ‘lifeline’ Forthside road open

Claudia Stewart has owned Toast for 16 years, but fears it won't survive the Forthside masterplan project.

By Isla Glen
Claudia Stewart fears for the future of her business. Image: Claudia Stewart
A Stirling cafe owner has criticised plans to close the road her business sits on as part of the city’s Forthside area development.

Claudia Stewart has run Toast on Forthside Way since 2009.

She says she now fears for the future of her business as a result of the Forthside masterplan.

As well as Scotland’s largest film studio, the proposals for the area include new housing, businesses premises, a public square, green spaces and associated infrastructure, such as cycle paths.

Making the masterplan a reality will require changes to the current road set-up on and around Forthside Way, close to Toast.

These involve bringing in a cycle lane and a short public transport-only stretch where, currently, all vehicles are allowed.

Part of the Forthside masterplan, Forthside Square is intended to be a dynamic outdoor public space for all. Image: Stirling Council and Stallan-Brand

It has been proposed that the street outside the cafe could close to most traffic in April 2026.

While Ms Stewart approves of the redevelopment, she thinks the current timescale may put local traders at risk, limiting footfall.

“The plan they’ve put in place, it all does look fantastic,” the 44-year-old told The Courier.

“I’m not against it and I think Stirling needs regenerated. It’s a bit of a disaster.

The Forthside masterplan changes the road layout significantly close to Toast café. Image: Stirling Council

“However, the plans are really long-term. We’re talking 10, 15 years before it’s all finished.

“But the order of works mean the road closure has to take place, or the bollards have to be in, by the start of the next financial year.”

She added: “Maybe my business will boom, but it’s whether we can get to that 10-year point.

“I’ve spent my late-20s and the whole of my 30s building up a good business for these plans to come in and just bulldoze that – it’s terrifying.”

‘I feel like collateral damage’

The cafe owner claims the road is a “lifeline” for her business, particularly as huge chains, such as Starbucks, open drive-thru branches in the area.

She said: “It’s becoming less appealing to go into town and use places like mine and into the city centre itself.

Claudia Stewart has been running Toast for 16 years. Image: Claudia Stewart

“It’s becoming very easy for people to go to drive-thrus that are on the outskirts.

“They’re making it less appealing by closing off access routes, making parking charges hideous, to use businesses run by local people.

“I feel like collateral damage in the expansion of the city.”

Parking charges may put customers off

Traders say footfall has already fallen since Forthside car parking charges rose.

In May 2024, an all-day stay increased from £2.10 to £4.

Ms Stewart said: “There’s no reason for people to come down to me and grab a bacon roll if they have to pay almost £5 before they’ve even got out of their car.

“My suggestion, if the road is to close, and even if it isn’t – couldn’t the car parking charges be the same as anywhere else in town, where you get to pick your duration?”

In comparison to Forthside, it currently costs £2 to park for an hour in the Allan Park area, and 90p for 30 minutes.

Parking charges at Forthside have almost doubled. Image: Google Street View

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We have been engaging with businesses, residents and organisations in the local community about the plans for the redevelopment of Forthside through various consultations.

“We are currently consulting with the community and businesses, including Toast, about the proposal for controlled access to part of Forthside Way.

“The design of the project has not yet been finalised and the council is still considering a number of options, informed by the feedback and suggestions from local stakeholders, including those who have responded in the consultation.

“Any changes to fees and parking charges will be considered as part of the budget-setting process next month.”

Conversation