Stirling’s Toast cafe owner pleads to keep ‘lifeline’ Forthside road open

A Stirling cafe owner has criticised plans to close the road her business sits on as part of the city’s Forthside area development.

Claudia Stewart has run Toast on Forthside Way since 2009.

She says she now fears for the future of her business as a result of the Forthside masterplan.

As well as Scotland’s largest film studio, the proposals for the area include new housing, businesses premises, a public square, green spaces and associated infrastructure, such as cycle paths.

Making the masterplan a reality will require changes to the current road set-up on and around Forthside Way, close to Toast.

These involve bringing in a cycle lane and a short public transport-only stretch where, currently, all vehicles are allowed.

It has been proposed that the street outside the cafe could close to most traffic in April 2026.

While Ms Stewart approves of the redevelopment, she thinks the current timescale may put local traders at risk, limiting footfall.

“The plan they’ve put in place, it all does look fantastic,” the 44-year-old told The Courier.

“I’m not against it and I think Stirling needs regenerated. It’s a bit of a disaster.

“However, the plans are really long-term. We’re talking 10, 15 years before it’s all finished.

“But the order of works mean the road closure has to take place, or the bollards have to be in, by the start of the next financial year.”

She added: “Maybe my business will boom, but it’s whether we can get to that 10-year point.

“I’ve spent my late-20s and the whole of my 30s building up a good business for these plans to come in and just bulldoze that – it’s terrifying.”

‘I feel like collateral damage’

The cafe owner claims the road is a “lifeline” for her business, particularly as huge chains, such as Starbucks, open drive-thru branches in the area.

She said: “It’s becoming less appealing to go into town and use places like mine and into the city centre itself.

“It’s becoming very easy for people to go to drive-thrus that are on the outskirts.

“They’re making it less appealing by closing off access routes, making parking charges hideous, to use businesses run by local people.

“I feel like collateral damage in the expansion of the city.”

Parking charges may put customers off

Traders say footfall has already fallen since Forthside car parking charges rose.

In May 2024, an all-day stay increased from £2.10 to £4.

Ms Stewart said: “There’s no reason for people to come down to me and grab a bacon roll if they have to pay almost £5 before they’ve even got out of their car.

“My suggestion, if the road is to close, and even if it isn’t – couldn’t the car parking charges be the same as anywhere else in town, where you get to pick your duration?”

In comparison to Forthside, it currently costs £2 to park for an hour in the Allan Park area, and 90p for 30 minutes.

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “We have been engaging with businesses, residents and organisations in the local community about the plans for the redevelopment of Forthside through various consultations.

“We are currently consulting with the community and businesses, including Toast, about the proposal for controlled access to part of Forthside Way.

“The design of the project has not yet been finalised and the council is still considering a number of options, informed by the feedback and suggestions from local stakeholders, including those who have responded in the consultation.

“Any changes to fees and parking charges will be considered as part of the budget-setting process next month.”

