Opinion split on future of Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth after consultation

Nearly 2,000 people responded to a survey asking if the venue should be reopened as an unheated events space for indoor sports pitches.

Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Opinion is divided on the future of Bell’s Sports Centre following a consultation by Perth and Kinross Council.

Nearly 2,000 people responded to the survey which asked residents if they wanted the North Inch facility to be reopened as an unheated events space with indoor sports pitches.

While there was overwhelming support for Bell’s continuing to host public activities, it was less clear what those activities should be.

An artist impression of how Bell’s Sports Centre could look. Image: Perth and Kinross Council

The local authority’s idea of turning the facility into a space for indoor pitches was popular with just over 60% of respondents, while 40% said they disagreed with the plans.

The figures were published in an elected members briefing note for councillors.

What happened to Bell’s?

Bell’s Sports Centre was closed permanently last August after the venue was devastated with flooding the previous year when Perth and Kinross Council failed to close the flood gates at the North Inch.

However, just a few months later council performed a U-turn on the future of Bell’s when they realised Scottish Water planned £2m worth of improvement works in the area.

The flooded Bell’s Sports Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Scottish Water suggested that people within the local authority were aware of the improvement works before the vote was taken to close Bell’s.

The decision to close the facility proved highly controversial with Live Active Leisure (LAL) relocating the gym to Dewars Centre without consultation.

The move brought an end to the city’s indoor bowls community and was criticised by Age Scotland.

People want cafe and public toilets

Other results from the public consultation on Bell’s show that 91% of respondents want public restrooms to be included in a new facility and 89.5% want changing rooms.

A new cafe at the venue is also supported by 71% of people.

The consultation also asked for comments from people who disagreed with the indoor unheated sports pitch proposal, as well as any other general comments about the future of Bell’s.

Around 1,600 comments were received.

Petition organiser Bobby Brian outside Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The survey results for Bell’s come with the future of Perth Leisure Centre also back on the agenda.

Plans to build the long-awaited PH2O facility at Thimblerow are expected to go before councillors again on February 26.

The current proposals, which do not include a dedicated leisure pool, have been met with a huge public backlash.

Over 2,300 people have signed a petition in protest against the plans.

