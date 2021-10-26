Hana Mabrouk: Tributes paid to Methil teenager who succumbed to injuries after M8 crash By James Simpson October 26 2021, 9.06pm Updated: October 26 2021, 9.36pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Police identify man who died in scooter crash in Highlands Pc who killed motorist in high-speed crash given suspended prison term Friends pay tribute to ‘most kind-hearted’ teenager who died after crash Pc who killed motorist in high-speed crash given suspended prison term