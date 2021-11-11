Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Plans revealed for replacement Fife costal path bridge wrecked in 2020 storms

By Neil Henderson
November 11 2021, 9.06am Updated: November 11 2021, 3.22pm
A formal planning application to replace the bridge at Aberdour Harbour has now been lodged.
A formal planning application to replace the bridge at Aberdour Harbour has now been lodged.

Plans to replace the Fife Coastal Path footbridge in Aberdour, destroyed by severe flooding in 2020, have taken a major step forward.

A formal planning application detailing the design for the replacement bridge has been lodged by Fife Council to its own planning department.

The footbridge, which spans Dour Burn connecting Black Sands and Silver Sands beaches via the harbour, was damaged beyond repair during severe flooding which wreaked havoc across Fife in August 2020.

The footbridge was destroyed by severe storms in August 2020.

Almost a month worth of rain fell in Fife in just 24 hours on August 12 causing extensive damage across the region.

Bridge wrecked by storms

A deluge of flood water washed away abutments and support structures, as well as banking, resulting in the bridge’s collapse.

Since then the popular stretch of coastal path has impassable except for low tide when stepping stones, normally submerged under harbour water, can be used.

That has meant a lengthy detour through the village for walkers and tourists enjoying the coastal route.

The bridge links Black Sands and Silver Sands via Aberdour harbour and forms part of the Fife Coastal Path.

Now following delays as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and following the completion of a complex structural and environmental survey which began in April, a formal plans for the replacement crossing have been submitted.

Geo-technical survey

The plans include increasing the span of the bridge from five to seven metres to reduce the risk of future failure.

Replacement abutments will be fabricated from mass concrete while wingwalls will be installed on either side of the abutments.

These will provide additional stability and protection as well as directing the flow of water.

Meanwhile it’s proposed that the replacement bridge be made from a corrosion resistant  fibre reinforced polymer.

That would give an expected 120 year lifespan.

‘Much welcomed step forward’

The news has been described as a “major and much welcomed step forward” by Ian Fleming, chairman of Aberdour Community Council.

The new structure will be increased in length.

“A replacement bridge can’t come soon enough not only for residents but for the many visitors to Aberdour,” said Mr Fleming.

“The geo-technical survey has been a long process which has involved a great many factors and a number of organisations and bodies.

“It sits within a conservation area as well an area of archaeological importance and there have been landowner rights and permissions to have been worked through too.

“We’ve not been given any timescales on the construction should the plans be approved.

A contractor will have to be appointed but if plans are approved then we’d hope to see the bridge work take place as soon as possible in 2022.”

WATCH: Success as whale stranded in Fife refloated by divers

More from The Courier