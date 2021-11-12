Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife Scouts set to deliver thousands of Christmas cards for just 40p

By Alasdair Clark
November 12 2021, 4.57pm
Fife Scouts christmas
Jess Cronin (aged 8) and Emily Cronin (age 4) are preparing for the annual delivery

Scouts in west Fife will bring back their Christmas card delivery service this year after coronavirus forced a temporary break.

Locals will be able to drop their Christmas mail off at a number of shops across Fife for delivery in and around Dunfermline.

The volunteers have previously delivered around 30,000 Christmas cards in Fife, and they hope the initiative will help to raise vital funds for their activities.

The fundraising initiative is coordinated by the 39th Fife & 2nd Fife Scout divisions.

30,000 cards delivered in previous years

Deliveries will also be made to Glenrothes, Thornton and other surrounding areas.

Charged at 40p per card, money raised will fund the Scouts’ activities throughout the year.

Fiona McCreadie, volunteer with the 39th Fife Scouts said: “Last year due to the ongoing pandemic we were unable to carry this out and like many charities lost out on our major fundraisers which help with the essential running of the Groups.

“We are hoping that this year will be as popular as previous years with almost 30,000 Christmas cards being processed and delivered.

“This is a massive undertaking each year and we really do need support from people to help us run it successfully.”

Where can cards be handed in for delivery?

  • Scotmid (West Baldridge Road)
  • The Corner Shop (Maitland Street)
  • Mr Ali Convenience Store (Rumblingwell)
  • Spar (Pittsburgh Road)
  • Co-op: (Robertson Road, Pilmuir Street, Townhill Road and Linburn Road)
  • McColls (Allan Crescent, Woodmill Road)
  • Hallmark (Hospital Hill)

Cards can also be handed into 39th & 2nd Fife Halls in the evenings before 7:30pm from Monday December 6 until Wednesday December 8.

