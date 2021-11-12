Fife Scouts set to deliver thousands of Christmas cards for just 40p

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scouts in west Fife will bring back their Christmas card delivery service this year after coronavirus forced a temporary break.

Locals will be able to drop their Christmas mail off at a number of shops across Fife for delivery in and around Dunfermline.

The volunteers have previously delivered around 30,000 Christmas cards in Fife, and they hope the initiative will help to raise vital funds for their activities.

The fundraising initiative is coordinated by the 39th Fife & 2nd Fife Scout divisions.

Deliveries will also be made to Glenrothes, Thornton and other surrounding areas.

Charged at 40p per card, money raised will fund the Scouts’ activities throughout the year.

Fiona McCreadie, volunteer with the 39th Fife Scouts said: “Last year due to the ongoing pandemic we were unable to carry this out and like many charities lost out on our major fundraisers which help with the essential running of the Groups.

“We are hoping that this year will be as popular as previous years with almost 30,000 Christmas cards being processed and delivered.

“This is a massive undertaking each year and we really do need support from people to help us run it successfully.”

Where can cards be handed in for delivery?

Scotmid (West Baldridge Road)

The Corner Shop (Maitland Street)

Mr Ali Convenience Store (Rumblingwell)

Spar (Pittsburgh Road)

Co-op: (Robertson Road, Pilmuir Street, Townhill Road and Linburn Road)

McColls (Allan Crescent, Woodmill Road)

Hallmark (Hospital Hill)

Cards can also be handed into 39th & 2nd Fife Halls in the evenings before 7:30pm from Monday December 6 until Wednesday December 8.