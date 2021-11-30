Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Andrews student says canine companion ‘deserves his moment too’ as she graduates with assistance dog by her side

By Amie Flett
November 30 2021, 4.28pm Updated: November 30 2021, 8.14pm
Megan McEvoy, 26, graduating with a masters in chemistry with her service dog, Flint.
A St Andrews student has graduated with her assistance dog by her side who she credits for her academic success following a sudden disability.

Megan McEvoy, 26, crossed the stage at St Andrews on Tuesday to receive her degree with her dog, Flint.

Without the four-year-old Labrador Megan says it would have been “very unlikely” she would have been able to complete her degree.

Megan McEvoy, 26, with her service dog Flint.
The Bolton-born student graduated with a master’s degree in chemistry alongside 600 fellow students graduating in-person for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Megan first arrived in St Andrews in 2013 but during her first honours year she was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), a medical condition that causes difficulty with the functions of the nervous system.

The 26-year-old first experienced the disorder one night when she felt extreme pain in her foot which eventually progressed to the entire left side of her body.

Megan became a wheelchair user ‘almost overnight’

Megan said: “I had gone from someone who was very active and knew where I wanted to go with everything, to a wheelchair user almost overnight.

“Becoming disabled comes with a huge learning curve, not just for me, but for the people around me.”

When Covid-19 hit, Megan was already taking a year out due to complications with her disability, but by September 2020 she decided it was time to resume her studies as a final year student.

When returning to her studies, Megan was offered an 18-month-old assistance dog by the UK charity Canine Partners to support her during her final year at university.

St Andrews graduate Megan McEvoy with her service dog Flint
Megan said: “When I initially got Flint, I knew he was going to be able to help me physically, but I didn’t realise how much he would also help me mentally.

“Flint has allowed me to do things that most people take for granted daily, such as taking my socks off.

“He has allowed me to be independent and not have to worry about the what-ifs, which meant that I was able to focus on my studies.”

‘He deserves his moment too’

Flint also acted as a welcome ice-breaker when Megan found herself back in the classroom with strangers, after time out throughout her studies meant her initial classmates had already graduated.

Megan, who hopes to pursue a career in the pharmaceutical industry, said: “Without Flint’s assistance it is very unlikely I would have ever finished my degree as he has helped me maintain stability with my condition, something I never expected to happen.”

St Andrews graduate Megan McEvoy with her service dog Flint
She added: “I was of course very excited to cross the stage, as for a long time I didn’t think it was going to be possible to finish my degree.

“I am so happy that I could graduate with Flint by my side as he is part of the reason I have made it to this point, even if I was slightly anxious that he might get overwhelmed and start to be naughty, but he has supported me through the last three years.

“He deserves his moment too.”

