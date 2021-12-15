Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Andrews woman cycling 550 miles over Scotland’s toughest terrain

By Hannah Ballantyne
December 15 2021, 3.16pm
Annie Evans
Anne is taking part in the Highland Trail 550.

A St Andrews woman is aiming to cycle 550 miles across some of Scotland’s toughest terrain.

Anne Lloyd-Evans, 32, hopes to complete the challenge in just seven days having started on Monday.

She is cycling the Highland Trail 550 route, tackling tough weather conditions and peaks as high as 2,500ft.

Anne – who was born in Cape Town but moved to St Andrews in 2001 – is raising money for charity.

Plans have a ‘high chance of failure’

She says she wanted to attempt the route in winter – as it is normally done in summer – and admits it will be a challenge just to complete the ride.

She said: “It’s really scary to share plans that have a high chance of failure.

“It would be much easier to just go ride, and not say anything unless it was successful.

“But I am doing this ride as a fundraiser, so keeping it quiet would be useless.

I’m expecting this to be hard: 17 hours of darkness every day, lots of rain in the forecast, gale-force winds

“I’m hoping to raise a few pounds for Bike for Good Glasgow, an awesome charity who help to make cycling accessible by running pay-what-you-can sessions and mechanics’ courses, encourage commuting by bike and help restore bicycles, keeping them out of landfill.

“I’m expecting this to be hard: 17 hours of darkness every day, lots of rain in the forecast, gale-force winds, possibly snow and ice on the high passes and high river crossings.

“This ride will be more about completion than speed, and I’m excited to see if I can look after myself.”

Anne Lloyd-Evans
Anne just before starting her challenge.

What is the Highland Trail 550?

The 550-mile route starts in Tyndrum and finishes in Glen Affric at the Devil’s Staircase.

The trail has a total ascent of more than 52,000ft – just over 16,000m – and is around three-quarters unpaved.

According to the Highland Trail 550 website, it was initially put together as a training ride for the Colorado Trail Race in America – but soon became its own popular trail.

The site also states that the best time to attempt the route is spring – and “riding the route cannot be recommended in winter or between August and October when the stag stalking season is at its height”.

