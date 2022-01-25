Two people in hospital after crash closes Fife road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people needed hospital treatment after a crash blocked a Fife road for more than two hours.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened just before 6pm on Monday on the A916 between Cupar and Leven, south of Struthers.

Police, paramedics and two fire appliances from Cupar fire station were sent to the scene.

Police have since confirmed that drivers from both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.

It is understood their injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers set up local diversions as recovery of vehicles and a clean-up operation got underway.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Monday, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A916, at the junction for Largo.

“The drivers of both vehicles, a man and woman, were taken to hospital.

“The road was closed for two hours to allow recovery of the vehicles.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.57pm to a road traffic collision on the A916 Cupar to Leven road in Fife.

“Two crews from Cupar station were despatched to the scene to assist police and to help in the vehicle recovery.

“Once completed, the crews were stood down at 7.21pm.”