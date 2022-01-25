Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Two people in hospital after crash closes Fife road

By Neil Henderson
January 25 2022, 8.38am Updated: January 25 2022, 9.40am
The crash happened on the A916 in Fife
The crash happened on the A916 in Fife. Image: Google.

Two people needed hospital treatment after a crash blocked a Fife road for more than two hours.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened just before 6pm on Monday on the A916 between Cupar and Leven, south of Struthers.

Police, paramedics and two fire appliances from Cupar fire station were sent to the scene.

Police have since confirmed that drivers from both vehicles, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital for treatment.

It is understood their injuries were not life-threatening.

Man and woman taken to hospital

Officers set up local diversions as recovery of vehicles and a clean-up operation got underway.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Monday, officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A916, at the junction for Largo.

“The drivers of both vehicles, a man and woman, were taken to hospital.

“The road was closed for two hours to allow recovery of the vehicles.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 5.57pm to a road traffic collision on the A916 Cupar to Leven road in Fife.

“Two crews from Cupar station were despatched to the scene to assist police and to help in the vehicle recovery.

“Once completed, the crews were stood down at 7.21pm.”

