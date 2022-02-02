St Andrews: More police to be deployed at weekends as Covid rules are relaxed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More police are to be deployed in St Andrews town centre at weekends following the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

Community Inspector Murray Gibson said the lifting of restrictions on January 24 had brought with it the potential for increased anti-social behaviour.

And as more people head for nights out in the town, officers hope to provide a reassuring presence.

The increased foot patrols over the next four Friday and Saturday nights will allow officers to tackle any issues that arise.

Mr Gibson said anti-social behaviour or drinking in the street would not be tolerated.

And he warned any problems would be “dealt with robustly”.

“We firmly anticipate an increase in the public coming to town for hospitality and entertainment,” he said.

“Naturally, this is welcomed for our local businesses but it will undoubtedly bring challenge.”

Busiest night time economy in Fife

St Andrews town centre now has the busiest night time economy in Fife.

And it attracts a mix of residents, tourists and students who all socialise in the area.

But Mr Gibson said it was different to Kirkcaldy or Dunfermline, with a more sociable crowd and lower instances of violence.

The police hope members of the public will speak to them when they’re out and about.

In addition, officers will visit managers and security staff at all licensed premises.

The community inspector said the extra patrols could not realistically continue beyond the four weeks.

But he pointed out community staff had been carrying out foot patrols in St Andrews town centre since December.

“Licensed premises approve of the support, we engage with university security staff and the public seem welcoming of this approach,” he said.

“This approach is in everyone’s interests, ensuring north east Fife continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit,” he said.