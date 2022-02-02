Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Andrews: More police to be deployed at weekends as Covid rules are relaxed

By Claire Warrender
February 2 2022, 7.05am Updated: February 2 2022, 8.30am
It will be busy in St Andrews as Covid rules are relaxed.
St Andrews town centre is popular with visitors. Steve Brown / DCT Media

More police are to be deployed in St Andrews town centre at weekends following the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

Community Inspector Murray Gibson said the lifting of restrictions on January 24 had brought with it the potential for increased anti-social behaviour.

And as more people head for nights out in the town, officers hope to provide a reassuring presence.

The increased foot patrols over the next four Friday and Saturday nights will allow officers to tackle any issues that arise.

Mr Gibson said anti-social behaviour or drinking in the street would not be tolerated.

St Andrews is popular with residents, tourists and students. Pcture: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

And he warned any problems would be “dealt with robustly”.

“We firmly anticipate an increase in the public coming to town for hospitality and entertainment,” he said.

“Naturally, this is welcomed for our local businesses but it will undoubtedly bring challenge.”

Busiest night time economy in Fife

St Andrews town centre now has the busiest night time economy in Fife.

And it attracts a mix of residents, tourists and students who all socialise in the area.

But Mr Gibson said it was different to Kirkcaldy or Dunfermline, with a more sociable crowd and lower instances of violence.

St Andrews – Covid rules have been relaxed. Picture: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

The police hope members of the public will speak to them when they’re out and about.

In addition, officers will visit managers and security staff at all licensed premises.

The community inspector said the extra patrols could not realistically continue beyond the four weeks.

But he pointed out community staff had been carrying out foot patrols in St Andrews town centre since December.

Licensed premises approve of the support, we engage with university security staff and the public seem welcoming of this approach,” he said.

“This approach is in everyone’s interests, ensuring north east Fife continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit,” he said.

Covid rules changing in Scotland: Here’s all you need to know

