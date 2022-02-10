Railway line between Edinburgh and Dundee to close over two weekends

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The main railway line between Edinburgh and Dundee is to close over two weekends this month for improvement works.

The work will see the junction near Leuchars station renewed by operators Network Rail in a £4 million upgrade.

The line will be closed on February 19 and 20 as well as on February 26 and 27, with replacement bus services running between Edinburgh and Dundee/Aberdeen.

Engineers will improve points, which move to transfer trains from one line to another, as well as replace track.

Bus replacement services

It is hoped this will improve the reliability of the track and mean the junction won’t need to be renewed again for decades.

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail route director for Scotland, said: “The work we are doing is part of a five-year, £4bn investment in our railway.

“We understand the inconvenience this work will cause to some passengers but renewing such a complex piece of our railway cannot be accomplished without a short-term closure of the line.

“Our engineers have carefully planned this project to be completed as quickly as possible and we are working hard alongside our train operators to keep passengers informed of the changes to services during this important investment in the railway.”

Leuchars is the closest station to St Andrews and the junction is vital for connecting train passengers between Scotland’s capital city and Dundee and onwards to Aberdeen.

More information is available with National Rail online, or at individual operators’ websites.