Young Fife craft makers and designers invited to apply for Youth Arts Fund bursary

Young Fife-based craft makers and designers are being invited to apply for a Youth Arts Fund bursary.

Fife Contemporary is looking to work with a Fife-based early career craft maker or designer, aged 18-24, over a year to create a bespoke programme of training, development and support.

The aim is to help them “examine, understand and elevate” their practice.

A bursary of £10,000 is available, approximately half of which will cover a fee.

The remainder will cover any training, materials, equipment, and development costs directly related to the devised programme of activity.

Applicants do not require any formal qualifications but will be asked to demonstrate current involvement in craft or design.

Demonstrating passion

They will be asked to demonstrate a passion to make it their career.

They will also need to be able to commit at least one day per week to the project over the year.

A spokesperson said: “Fife Contemporary would like to prioritise this opportunity for someone who is facing barriers in accessing opportunities, and whose background is under-represented in the craft sector.

“Support can also be given to anyone who struggles with making applications.”

Fife Contemporary aims to produce a high quality programme of visual art and craft to support artists and makers and for the public in Fife, facilitating engagement between them and enriching their lives.

This project is funded by the Scottish Government’s Youth Arts Fund Bursary Programme through Creative Scotland.

The Youth Arts Fund: Bursary Programme enables arts and creative organisations to support early career artists and creative practitioners aged 18-24 to develop and produce work.

Further details and information about the opportunity can be found on Fife Contemporary’s website: https://www.fcac.co.uk/opportunity/youth-arts-bursary-for-craft-maker-or-designer/

The deadline for expressions of interest is Thursday March 31 at 5pm.