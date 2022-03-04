Young Fife craft makers and designers invited to apply for Youth Arts Fund bursary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young Fife craft makers and designers invited to apply for Youth Arts Fund bursary

By Michael Alexander
March 4 2022, 10.30am
Young Fife-based craft makers and designers are being invited to apply for a Youth Arts Fund bursary.

Fife Contemporary is looking to work with a Fife-based early career craft maker or designer, aged 18-24, over a year to create a bespoke programme of training, development and support.

The aim is to help them “examine, understand and elevate” their practice.

A bursary of £10,000 is available, approximately half of which will cover a fee.

The remainder will cover any training, materials, equipment, and development costs directly related to the devised programme of activity.

Applicants do not require any formal qualifications but will be asked to demonstrate current involvement in craft or design.

Demonstrating passion

They will be asked to demonstrate a passion to make it their career.

They will also need to be able to commit at least one day per week to the project over the year.

A spokesperson said: “Fife Contemporary would like to prioritise this opportunity for someone who is facing barriers in accessing opportunities, and whose background is under-represented in the craft sector.

“Support can also be given to anyone who struggles with making applications.”

Fife Contemporary aims to produce a high quality programme of visual art and craft to support artists and makers and for the public in Fife, facilitating engagement between them and enriching their lives.

This project is funded by the Scottish Government’s Youth Arts Fund Bursary Programme through Creative Scotland.

The Youth Arts Fund: Bursary Programme enables arts and creative organisations to support early career artists and creative practitioners aged 18-24 to develop and produce work.

Further details and information about the opportunity can be found on Fife Contemporary’s website: https://www.fcac.co.uk/opportunity/youth-arts-bursary-for-craft-maker-or-designer/

The deadline for expressions of interest is Thursday March 31 at 5pm.

