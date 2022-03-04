Petra Ryce: One poignant final trip to Dens Park for Dundee superfan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Petra Ryce: One poignant final trip to Dens Park for Dundee superfan

By Lindsay Bruce
March 4 2022, 10.30am Updated: March 4 2022, 2.09pm
Petra Ryce.
Petra Ryce.

She never missed a home game in almost 50 years so it was a fitting tribute to both Petra Ryce and her beloved Dundee FC that she made one last trip to Dens Park on the way to her funeral.

The 57-year-old superfan known for her beaming smile and cheeky sense of humour passed away just four weeks after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Still managing to get along to see The Dark Blues in the days before she passed away, she was laid to rest in a bespoke Dundee FC casket.

Funeral cortege of Petra Ryce, stopping by Dens Park one final time.
Funeral cortege of Petra Ryce, stopping by Dens Park one final time.

Adorned with the club’s logo, a picture of the stadium and an image of a Gavin Rae’s number eight shirt, the funeral cortege left her home, made its way past Dens park where she stopped one last time, then on to Dundee Crematorium.

Smiles through tears

“We don’t really have the words to sum up yesterday,” said Yvonne, Petra’s sister.

“We left from Petra’s house, and when we saw the hearse with our wee sister in it we were distressed. It was really sad.

Just as she wanted it: Petra's casket covered in Dundee FC imagery.
Just as she wanted it: Petra’s casket covered in Dundee FC imagery.

“However, as we got to the crematorium and saw how packed it was, and when I saw the wheelchairs of all the people from Petra’s Inclusion Group at the front, I knew it was going to be just as she wanted it.”

Petra Ryce pictured at the last Dundee FC home game she managed to attend.
Petra Ryce pictured at the last Dundee FC home game she managed to attend.

The service, conducted by celebrant Alan Morgan, featured the Dundee hymn Johnnie Scobie and music from Petra’s favourites Wet Wet Wet and JLS.

“We couldn’t stop smiling in the midst of the tears. As ‘Everybody in Love’ played everyone had their hands in the air, and the stories of Petra – the chancer – had us all laughing.”

She was ‘something else’

Afterwards, guests at the funeral – many of whom were wearing Dundee tops and scarves – including the piper – were invited back to the Invercarse Hotel.

“It was just wonderful. We were given a lovely memory book by the Inclusion Group, and the Rep gave us something similar.

“I’ve kept it all – and all the newspaper cuttings – as a bit of an archive for the family to look back on. I want them to know their aunty Petra was special. She really was something else.”

A home for Sasha

Petra was laid to rest wearing her Dee top and her ashes will be placed with her parents in Barnhill Cemetery, Dundee.

Sadly, her dog Sasha – formerly owned by Petra’s late father – is now in need of a home.

Petra Ryce shown in her wheelchair holding Sasha the dog.
Petra and her beloved dog Sasha.

The 12-year-old male Jackadoodle is currently being fostered by Yvonne and Leigh, Petra’s sisters. However, they would love him to find a loving, permanent home.

“He’d be best placed with an older person with no other pets – as he’s been single all his life,” joked Yvonne.

Thank you

Due to how busy Petra’s service was the family didn’t get a chance to say thank you to everyone for coming.

Yvonne added: “We were blown away by how many fans, friends, club staff and family were there. It was a celebration of our lovely Petra and I know it was exactly how she would have wanted it.

“We are so grateful.”

