VIDEO: Tide lays claim to car left parked on Fife jetty

By Alasdair Clark
March 12 2022, 2.22pm Updated: March 12 2022, 3.45pm
Car caught in the tide in Fife
The car has now made it back to dry land. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations)

A car that was submerged by the incoming tide at Burntisland in Fife earlier today has made it back to dry land after a brief recovery operation.

The car had been parked on a ramp near Burntisland Beacon Leisure Centre on Saturday morning.

Efforts to return the stranded vehicle to dry land have proven successful after a 4X4 was used to tow it from the scene at around 2pm.

Pictures shared on social media taken earlier in the day on Saturday show the vehicle was quickly submerged after the tide started to come in at around 10am.

One local said they were “confused” about how anyone would think they could park a vehicle there.

“Everyone who lives around Burntisland knows how quickly the tide comes in and covers the slip. It’s really slippy too so I think it has probably slid down the ramp.

“Maybe they were just visiting and didn’t realise the tide was still out when they parked there,” the resident told The Courier.

Police Scotland confirmed they were aware of the incident in Fife.

The car was quickly covered in water
The car was quickly covered in water

A spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of an incident and vehicle recovery was arranged.”

It is understood no one was injured, with the coastguard confirming crews had not been called to the scene.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were not called to the incident.

It’s not the first time an unsuspecting motorist has been caught out by the tide in Burntisland.

In 2018 a van was left submerged in the same spot after it slipped from the jetty into the water, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Burntisland tide waits for no van

