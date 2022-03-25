Two vehicle crash closes A91 in Fife By Emma Duncan March 25 2022, 5.56pm The accident happened on the A91 near Auchtermuchty in Fife [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A two vehicle crash has closed the A91 in Fife near Auchtermuchty. It happened at about 4.15pm. Emergency services are currently on scene and the road has been closed in both directions. It is not known if anyone is injured. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.15pm on Friday, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on the A91 near Auchtermuchty. “Emergency services remain at the scene and the road is currently closed.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man who died after car crashed into parked lorry named by police Man, 53, seriously injured following industrial accident in Dundee City Centre Driver who ran off after crashing into two cars in Fife sparks police helicopter search Two taken to hospital after two-car crash closes Perth street