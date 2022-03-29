Hunt for thieves after two high-performance cars stolen from addresses in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Hunt for thieves after two high-performance cars stolen from addresses in Fife

By Neil Henderson
March 29 2022, 8.53pm Updated: March 30 2022, 7.33am
Police say the stolen vehicles were later seen travelling together.
Police are hunting thieves who made off with two high-performance vehicles stolen from separate locations on the same evening in Fife.

Officers investigating the thefts say two “Sports Technology” cars were taken overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

One of the cars, a White Ford Fiesta ST VRM, registration YR17 NVC, was stolen from Cunningham Car Sales in Kirkcaldy.

Meanwhile, a second vehicle, a Red Ford Fiesta ST VRM, registration GX14 XDT, was taken from a property on Kirkland Walk in Methil.

Police have confirmed that the two vehicles were later seen travelling together in the Methil area around 2am on Tuesday, March 29.

Officers now working to recover the stolen vehicles have urged anyone who may have spotted either of the two cars to come forward.

PC Andrew Stubbs said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious or unusual activity in the area to get in touch.

“If you believe you have seen either of these cars at any time since the early hours of Tuesday morning then please let us know.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage if it shows anything that may be of interest.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0398 and 0368 of March 29, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

 

