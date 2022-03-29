Hunt for thieves after two high-performance cars stolen from addresses in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting thieves who made off with two high-performance vehicles stolen from separate locations on the same evening in Fife.

Officers investigating the thefts say two “Sports Technology” cars were taken overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

One of the cars, a White Ford Fiesta ST VRM, registration YR17 NVC, was stolen from Cunningham Car Sales in Kirkcaldy.

Meanwhile, a second vehicle, a Red Ford Fiesta ST VRM, registration GX14 XDT, was taken from a property on Kirkland Walk in Methil.

Police have confirmed that the two vehicles were later seen travelling together in the Methil area around 2am on Tuesday, March 29.

Officers now working to recover the stolen vehicles have urged anyone who may have spotted either of the two cars to come forward.

PC Andrew Stubbs said: “We would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious or unusual activity in the area to get in touch.

“If you believe you have seen either of these cars at any time since the early hours of Tuesday morning then please let us know.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage if it shows anything that may be of interest.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0398 and 0368 of March 29, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”