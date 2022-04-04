‘I fell 15ft from Fife cliffs after a party – but a mobile app saved my life’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man has told how a mobile app saved his life after he fell 15ft down cliffs after a party.

Mikey Hutton was left stranded on rocks for more than three hours after falling off the Fife Coastal Path in Burntisland, as he returned from a get-together on Saturday night.

The 32-year-old had walked off the cliff in darkness after getting disorientated.

App led police to scene

His brother raised the alarm, but as time ticked on – and with a rising tide just a few feet away – emergency rescue crews struggled to find his whereabouts.

That was until police asked Mikey to download the what3words app to his mobile phone.

The app – which provides a unique three-word phrase for every 3m square in the world – led officers and a coastguard helicopter to his location.

The rescue was filmed by Kinghorn lifeboat crew members.

Mikey, who suffered no serious injuries in the fall, told The Courier: “Without doubt I would not be alive now if it wasn’t for the app.

“I owe my life to that app.”

Mikey, a labourer, got into trouble when he failed to get off the train at Kinghorn – and had to alight at Burntisland instead.

“Having had a few drinks I set off walking back to Kinghorn, but quickly became very disorientated and set off in the wrong direction,” he said.

I had no idea where I was, other than that the sea was just a few feet away

“I was talking to my brother via video call when I suddenly felt myself falling.

“With it being dark I had no idea where I was, other than that the sea was just a few feet away.

“I initially thought I had broken either my leg or my back because of the shooting pains, and I was wedged between rocks.

“Police were telling me to keep screaming out for help but nobody came for over three hours.

“Then I was told to download the app which pinpointed exactly where I was.”

Mikey says he was “overwhelmed” when police finally found him.

He said: “A policeman clambered down the cliff to assist me while the coastguard helicopter used its search light.

“From there I was eventually transferred to the lifeboat, as it was too dangerous to airlift me from the rocks.

Saved from ‘almost certain death’

“The emergency crews were astounded that I came away with just a few grazes and a sore back, given the distance I fell.”

Mikey now wants to use his lucky escape to encourage others to download the app.

He added: “It’s amazing that such a simple thing saved me from almost certain death.

“I shudder to think what might have happened, had it not helped the emergency crews to find me when they did.”