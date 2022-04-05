Dunfermline police target McDonald’s, Tesco and Aldi in disorder crackdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dunfermline are set to target a McDonald’s restaurant along with Tesco and Aldi supermarkets this weekend in a crackdown on youth disorder.

Officers say they have seen a spike in complaints about anti-social behaviour at outlets in Duloch, as well as Calais Woods, in recent months.

That includes damage being caused to the woodland – which many locals have campaigned to save and enhance in recent years – as well as reports of under-age drinking.

The move is part of Police Scotland’s Operation Prevail, a long-term strategy designed to combat youth disorder.

The force says officers will be based at the woods, the fast-food restaurant, the supermarkets and Duloch Primary School on Friday and Saturday night – where they will “robustly challenge” anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Cornelius McGurk said: “Recently we have received a reports of under-age drinking and minor damage at Calais Woods.

‘We will take action against those responsible’

“Local community officers will be carrying out additional patrols this weekend to tackle this type of behaviour.

“We have also been working with our partners, including Tesco and McDonald’s staff, along with our anti-social behaviour team and will take action against those responsible.

“We will continue to respond to any behaviour of this nature that is reported to us and we would urge people to call Police Scotland 101.”