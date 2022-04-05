Dunfermline police target McDonald’s, Tesco and Aldi in disorder crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dunfermline police target McDonald’s, Tesco and Aldi in disorder crackdown

By Neil Henderson
April 5 2022, 2.32pm Updated: April 5 2022, 8.24pm
There have been anti-social behaviour issues at locations including McDonald's.
Police in Dunfermline are set to target a McDonald’s restaurant along with Tesco and Aldi supermarkets this weekend in a crackdown on youth disorder.

Officers say they have seen a spike in complaints about anti-social behaviour at outlets in Duloch, as well as Calais Woods, in recent months.

That includes damage being caused to the woodland – which many locals have campaigned to save and enhance in recent years – as well as reports of under-age drinking.

Officers will also be present at the Aldi supermarket in Duloch. Image: Google.

The move is part of Police Scotland’s Operation Prevail, a long-term strategy designed to combat youth disorder.

The force says officers will be based at the woods, the fast-food restaurant, the supermarkets and Duloch Primary School on Friday and Saturday night – where they will “robustly challenge” anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Cornelius McGurk said: “Recently we have received a reports of under-age drinking and minor damage at Calais Woods.

‘We will take action against those responsible’

“Local community officers will be carrying out additional patrols this weekend to tackle this type of behaviour.

“We have also been working with our partners, including Tesco and McDonald’s staff, along with our anti-social behaviour team and will take action against those responsible.

“We will continue to respond to any behaviour of this nature that is reported to us and we would urge people to call Police Scotland 101.”

