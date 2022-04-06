Missing Fife girl, 12, traced safe and well By Caroline Spencer April 6 2022, 4.18pm Updated: April 6 2022, 6.52pm Police say Brogan Mair has been traced safe and well [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police say a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Leslie has now been traced safe and well. Brogan Mair was reported missing after last being seen around 1pm on Tuesday, in Leslie, near Glenrothes. In an update on Wednesday afternoon, police say the schoolgirl has now been traced safe and well. A force spokesman said: “We can confirm that Brogan Mair, 12, who had been reported missing from Leslie has been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal for information.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police say missing Fife woman may be in Glasgow Concern for welfare of missing Kirkcaldy man, 32 Police say concerns are ‘growing’ over welfare of missing man and woman Man and woman from Fife last seen boarding bus to Dundee traced