Missing Fife girl, 12, traced safe and well

Police say a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Leslie has now been traced safe and well.

Brogan Mair was reported missing after last being seen around 1pm on Tuesday, in Leslie, near Glenrothes.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, police say the schoolgirl has now been traced safe and well.

A force spokesman said: “We can confirm that Brogan Mair, 12, who had been reported missing from Leslie has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal for information.”