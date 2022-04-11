Kirkcaldy: Covid and Brexit challenges push Adam Smith Theatre renovation £1.7m over budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kirkcaldy: Covid and Brexit challenges push Adam Smith Theatre renovation £1.7m over budget

By Claire Warrender
April 11 2022, 5.55am Updated: April 11 2022, 6.08am
The Adam Smith Theatre removation due to soaring construction costs.
The major Adam Smith Theatre renovation in Kirkcaldy has gone £1.7 million over budget due to Covid-19 and Brexit.

As it stands, soaring costs mean there is not enough money in the budget to complete the works.

And officials warn there is a risk prices could increase further because of market uncertainty.

The Adam Smith Theatre renovation includes a revamped auditorium
They have asked councillors to hand over more money to ensure the project is finished in time for a grand re-opening in May 2023.

Plans are already in place for a special programme of events to mark the 300th anniversary of Adam Smith’s birth net year.

It includes the annual Festival of Ideas which has previously attracted big name speakers, including former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan.

And council officers say any delay to the multi-million-pound revamp would bring consequences for next year’s programme.

Head of communities and neighbourhoods Paul Vaughan said: “The refurbishment and enhancement of the theatre will bring a new cultural and creative hub to Fife.”

He said it would also support the region’s creative industry and the regeneration of Kirkcaldy town centre.

‘Significant cost challenges’

The £5.1m Adam Smith Theatre renovation began last year, with the aim of modernising the outdated building.

Work includes refurbishing the auditorium, cafe and bar and the building is already fully stripped out.

The Beveridge Suite is also being modernised and other work will fix the leaking roof and external stonework.

The Adam Smith Theatre renovation is ongoing
In addition, rigging, lighting and audio equipment is being replaced.

In a report to go before councillors on Wednesday, Mr Vaughan says construction costs hit a 40-year high in November.

This is due to shortages and delays caused by the pandemic and Brexit, as well as a rise in energy costs.

“Projects of this size and complexity would, even in normal times, face significant cost challenges,” he adds.

But joinery work that would have cost £850,000 pre-pandemic is now likely to come in at more than £1.2m.

Mr Vaughan recommends reducing the specification of materials to save £150,000.

And he also suggests transferring £1.7m from money set aside by the council to deal with Covid pressures.

Councillors are expected to agree to the request this week.

Famous faces at the Adam Smith Theatre

The Adam Smith Theatre opened in 1899.

And thousands of famous names have graced its stage, including David Bowie, Tommy Cooper, Jools Holland and Eddie Reader.

David Tennant at the Adam Smith Theatre in 2018.

As well as professional touring productions, it hosts more than a dozen amateur drama and musical groups.

It was last renovated in 1972 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Adam Smith’s birth.

Kirkcaldy-born Adam Smith is considered the father of modern economics.

And his 1776 book The Wealth of Nations argues the importance of free markets.

He was studied by 20th century economists and philosophers and contemporaries included the French writer Voltaire.

