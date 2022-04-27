Fife youngster shows support for Ukraine with school-wide fundraiser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A kind-hearted Fife youngster has shown his support for the people of Ukraine by organising a fundraiser with the support of his family and school.

11-year-old Freuchie Primary pupil Oscar Sweet, who has autism, has been following the conflict in Ukraine since it first broke out in February.

According to his mum, Dehra Sweet, the pictures and reports coming out of the invaded country left the youngster worried for those who had been displaced in the fighting.

She said: “Oscar has autism and he gets quite anxious about things.

“He’s been watching what’s happening in Ukraine and he’s quite worried about it so he asked what he could do to help.

“At first he didn’t feel like he could help in any way, but then he came up with the idea of doing a school dress-down day.

“He had to pluck up the courage to ask his headteacher, Mrs Kirkhope, but she said it was a brilliant idea.”

Headteacher backs plans for fundraiser

The school has now organised a fundraiser for Friday, with pupils wearing blue and yellow clothes to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Donations of £1 have been recommended, however pupils will be able to pay as much or as little as they want.

Holly Kirkhope, headteacher at Freuchie Primary, said: “Oscar came to see me last week to see what I thought of his idea.

“He’s a really, really empathetic and thoughtful young person in our school. He’s totally in line with our school values.”

Youngster ‘delighted’ with support

In the meantime, Oscar has organised his own fundraiser, with family and friends pitching in to raise a total of £342 for charity War Child UK.

Dehra said: “He’s delighted.

“He can’t quite believe that one person can have such a big impact.

“We’ve been getting messages from family and friends saying how good it is that he’s doing all of this.

“Loads of colleagues and old friends and members of family have donated, just people we’ve met through work and that kind of thing.

“I think that Oscar is quite excited by it all.

“He’s never done something like this before.

“He’s been part of fundraisers and that sort of thing before, but he’s never organised one.”

The young philanthropist added: “I’m really glad that I can help.”