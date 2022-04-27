Fife youngster shows support for Ukraine with school-wide fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

Fife youngster shows support for Ukraine with school-wide fundraiser

By Matteo Bell
April 27 2022, 4.09pm Updated: April 27 2022, 5.04pm
The Sweet Family, Mum Dehra, Oscar, Dad Chris and twin brother Wilson at home in Freuchie
The Sweet Family, Mum Dehra, Oscar, Dad Chris and twin brother Wilson at home in Freuchie

A kind-hearted Fife youngster has shown his support for the people of Ukraine by organising a fundraiser with the support of his family and school.

11-year-old Freuchie Primary pupil Oscar Sweet, who has autism, has been following the conflict in Ukraine since it first broke out in February.

According to his mum, Dehra Sweet, the pictures and reports coming out of the invaded country left the youngster worried for those who had been displaced in the fighting.

She said: “Oscar has autism and he gets quite anxious about things.

Oscar and his twin brother, Wilson, holding up their JustGiving link.

“He’s been watching what’s happening in Ukraine and he’s quite worried about it so he asked what he could do to help.

“At first he didn’t feel like he could help in any way, but then he came up with the idea of doing a school dress-down day.

“He had to pluck up the courage to ask his headteacher, Mrs Kirkhope, but she said it was a brilliant idea.”

Headteacher backs plans for fundraiser

The school has now organised a fundraiser for Friday, with pupils wearing blue and yellow clothes to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Donations of £1 have been recommended, however pupils will be able to pay as much or as little as they want.

Oscar’s mum, Dehra.

Holly Kirkhope, headteacher at Freuchie Primary, said: “Oscar came to see me last week to see what I thought of his idea.

“He’s a really, really empathetic and thoughtful young person in our school. He’s totally in line with our school values.”

Youngster ‘delighted’ with support

In the meantime, Oscar has organised his own fundraiser, with family and friends pitching in to raise a total of £342 for charity War Child UK.

Dehra said: “He’s delighted.

“He can’t quite believe that one person can have such a big impact.

“We’ve been getting messages from family and friends saying how good it is that he’s doing all of this.

“Loads of colleagues and old friends and members of family have donated, just people we’ve met through work and that kind of thing.

“I think that Oscar is quite excited by it all.

Oscar Sweet and his brother, Wilson.

“He’s never done something like this before.

“He’s been part of fundraisers and that sort of thing before, but he’s never organised one.”

The young philanthropist added: “I’m really glad that I can help.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier