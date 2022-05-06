‘It was devastation’: Flat above Glenrothes pub hit by fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

‘It was devastation’: Flat above Glenrothes pub hit by fire

By James Simpson
May 6 2022, 9.04am Updated: May 6 2022, 11.37am
The fire at the Woodside Inn in Glenrothes. Images: Fife Jammer Locations.
The fire at the Woodside Inn in Glenrothes. Images: Fife Jammer Locations.

The owner of a Glenrothes pub has told how he was met with a scene of “devastation” after a fire started in the flat above.

Firefighters were called to the Woodside Inn on Woodside Way just after 7.30am on Friday.

The pub is largely unscathed with hopes it will be able to reopen for the weekend, but there is damage to the flat.

No one was hurt in the incident, which caused long tailbacks on nearby roads.

George Stewart, who runs the pub, said: “It was just devastation when we arrived this morning.

“The bedroom in the flat above the pub has been badly damaged and there is some smoke damage within the rest of the flat.

“The pub itself is in no way damaged by the fire. There was some water in the toilets in the function room but we’ve been in and mopped that up.

“The main bar was untouched and may be able to reopen, but we obviously need to get the relevant safety checks to the gas and electrics to see if that’s feasible.”

Firefighters at the scene.

Resident John Watson, 55, who lives nearby, said: “There were four fire engines and two ambulances that I could see.

“I was in a bit of shock at the emergency service response.

“There was a lot of smoke still coming from the building. When it began to clear you could see the flat above the pub was in a bad way.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says five appliances in total were sent to the scene, but most had been stood down by around 10am.

Investigation into cause of fire

She said: “We received our first report of a fire on Woodside Way at 7.35am.

“Crews from Glenrothes, Methil and Kirkcaldy were in attendance.

“A safety jet, hose reel jet and safety ladder were in use.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.40am, police were made aware the fire service was dealing with a fire at a property on Woodside Way, Glenrothes.

“There are no reports of anyone being injured and inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire. The road has reopened.”

Police appeal to find missing man, 53, from Inverkeithing

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier