‘It was devastation’: Flat above Glenrothes pub hit by fire

The owner of a Glenrothes pub has told how he was met with a scene of “devastation” after a fire started in the flat above.

Firefighters were called to the Woodside Inn on Woodside Way just after 7.30am on Friday.

The pub is largely unscathed with hopes it will be able to reopen for the weekend, but there is damage to the flat.

No one was hurt in the incident, which caused long tailbacks on nearby roads.

George Stewart, who runs the pub, said: “It was just devastation when we arrived this morning.

“The bedroom in the flat above the pub has been badly damaged and there is some smoke damage within the rest of the flat.

“The pub itself is in no way damaged by the fire. There was some water in the toilets in the function room but we’ve been in and mopped that up.

“The main bar was untouched and may be able to reopen, but we obviously need to get the relevant safety checks to the gas and electrics to see if that’s feasible.”

Resident John Watson, 55, who lives nearby, said: “There were four fire engines and two ambulances that I could see.

“I was in a bit of shock at the emergency service response.

“There was a lot of smoke still coming from the building. When it began to clear you could see the flat above the pub was in a bad way.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says five appliances in total were sent to the scene, but most had been stood down by around 10am.

Investigation into cause of fire

She said: “We received our first report of a fire on Woodside Way at 7.35am.

“Crews from Glenrothes, Methil and Kirkcaldy were in attendance.

“A safety jet, hose reel jet and safety ladder were in use.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.40am, police were made aware the fire service was dealing with a fire at a property on Woodside Way, Glenrothes.

“There are no reports of anyone being injured and inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire. The road has reopened.”