Two motocross bikes and tools stolen in East Wemyss break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two motocross bikes and a number of tools have been stolen from a shed in East Wemyss.

Levenmouth police are appealing for information following the break-in, which happened overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The shed was located at a property in the St Mary’s Terrace area of East Wemyss.

Police say the thieves stole a number of tools and two motocross bikes.

The first bike is described as red and white with Honda decals and the second has an orange and blue camouflage paint job.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie said: “We’re appealing for anyone with information on the break-in or the locations of these two stolen bikes to please come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our investigation, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0666 of July 6.”