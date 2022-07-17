Fife care worker given three-year warning after helping colleague have romantic relationship with youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife

Fife care worker given three-year warning after helping colleague have romantic relationship with youngster

By Emma Duncan
July 17 2022, 8.26am Updated: July 17 2022, 11.48am
Forth Craig in Inverkeithing.
Forth Craig in Inverkeithing.

A Fife man who helped a colleague have a romantic relationship with a resident of a young person’s care home has been given a three-year warning.

John Scott has been warned over inappropriate behaviour while working at Forth Craig in Inverkeithing, a home for children and young people.

While working there he failed to tell bosses his colleague was romantically involved with a resident there, and helped his fellow worker meet the young person outside of the home.

Mr Scott also made inappropriate comments to a different colleague while working at Forth Craig in 2019, an investigation found.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has issued a three-year warning to Mr Scott and he has been dismissed from the home.

Worker covered up relationship with Forth Craig resident

The SSSC report said: “In 2019, between February 2 and 10, Mr Scott did not tell bosses at Forth Craig that one of his colleagues, referred to as AA, was having a romantic relationship with a young person, known as XX, at the facility.

“On dates after February 2019 he helped AA meet young person XX outside of work by driving them to unknown locations.”

‘You have a nice backside’

The report also revealed Mr Scott told a colleague they “have a nice backside” and said “you are trying to tease me”.

The care worker was then dismissed but the inappropriate behaviour continued.

The SSSC report said between February 3 2020 and April 24,2020, Mr Scott “failed to maintain appropriate professional boundaries” with a young person living at Forth Craig, referred to as YY.

He offered YY a Chrome notebook and dongle, which gives devices access to the internet, met them and gave them money.

Mr Scott told the resident he would “always still look out for you” despite no longer working there.

‘I don’t want any of that whole child protection stuff again’

He then told the young person: “Be careful because I don’t want any of that whole child protection stuff again.”

He gave YY and another former service user money on another two occasions.

The SSSC report called Mr Scott’s behaviour “an abuse of trust” which put people “at increased risk of harm”.

It said he failed to show insight and it “cannot be assured that the behaviour would not be repeated”, calling Mr Scott “untrustworthy”.

At the time the home was run by Radical Services Ltd, part of Pebbles Care, which has since been acquired by Ardenton Capital.

A spokesperson for Pebbles Care said the incidents took place under previous management.

They added: “Recruitment of the best care professionals to look after our children is a vitally important part of our business and we follow ‘safer recruitment’ practices that are in line with guidelines set by The Care Inspectorate (Scotland) and Ofsted (England).”