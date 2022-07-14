10,000 fudge doughnuts on menu at The Open thanks to St Andrews baker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People attending The Open Championship in St Andrews are expected to munch their way through 10,000 fudge doughnuts this week.

The tasty treats are the world-famous speciality of town baker Fisher and Donaldson.

The St Andrews business, which also has outlets in Cupar, is supplying the tournament with around 30,000 of its products.

Among the specially-baked items are pies, bread, cakes, muffins and tablet.

And it’s not just the fans who have been tucking in – rumour has it a few of the competitors have also been tempted.

Chloe and Eric Milne of Fisher and Donaldson were invited to the Old Course to talk to players, caddies and their families about their wares.

Tasting doughnuts in the players’ lounge

The father and daughter were inside the players’ lounge where Rory McIlroy and Tom Watson were among the golfers present.

Chloe said: “It’s a very busy week for us.

“Our bakers are making thousands of pies and muffins and, of course, our famous fudge doughnuts.

“It’s so nice seeing people enjoying our cakes.

“Because we’re one of the local suppliers we were asked if we wanted to do a tasting in the players’ lounge.”

The lounge area, close to the 18th fairway, contains a relaxation area, hospitality and a gym.

And Chloe added: “The claret jug was also on display, which was quite exciting.”

While most top golfers follow strict nutrition advice during major championships, Chloe revealed some had asked for a sneaky fudge doughnut.

“We were told there had been some requests for them to be sent upstairs,” she laughed.

The Open Championship in Fife

Around 290,000 fans are expected to make their way to St Andrews for The Open this week.

And the event could bring a £100 million economic benefit to Fife.

The tournament began in earnest on Thursday and will finish on Sunday evening.

Some of the world’s top golfers are competing, including Tiger Woods, McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Four-time major champion McIlroy is the bookies’ favourite to win.